Playlist: Bontan Selects Tracks For Dancing In The Sand Ahead Of Love Festival In Aruba

After a devastating hurricane season, the Americas and the Caribbean are still in a state of rebuilding. In troubled times we often turn to music to heal. And this is why festivals, particularly in the Caribbean region are more important than ever this year. No only to provide joy and a sense of community, but also to start driving tourism back to the region. While the fate of the 2018 SXM Festival in St. Martin is uncertain, Love Festival in Aruba will begin this Wednesday. Ahead of the five day event, dj/producer Bontan has shared a playlist inspired by the sandy beaches of the island nation, located just north of Venezuela. Bontan plays one of the closing sets on Saturday Night November 4th. Listen to his selections below.