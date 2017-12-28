Playlist: New Year's Starts Early With "Pants Optional" Party By Risky Business Presents In Brooklyn

It takes a lot of courage to party without pants, but if you’re looking to leave your wild side in 2017 - then the Risky Business pants optional rave in Brooklyn is the place to let (hang) loose one more time. The party takes place this Saturday at Bogart House, and remaining tickets are up for grabs HERE.

Montreal DJ Johnny Trika is playing live at the Saturday event and his playlist below should help you usher in 2018 still riding the weekend wave. But hopefully you’ll find your pants before it’s time to head back into the brutal New York City weather.

1. Fatima Yamaha - Araya

This track is one of my favorites of all time. It’s actually pretty new but it is beautifully produced. Fatima is one of my favorite producers. This track opens up a whole new dimension and brings so much inspiration to my recent music I’ve been making.

2. Eminem, Obie Trice & 50 Cent - Love Me

I love this one. I also play it when I drive. It reminds me of the old days back in high school and stuff. Really raw rap too - good old days. Rap music really paved and shaped my musical ideology into what I make today.

3. Bulgarian State Television Female Choir - Kaval Svriri

Surprisingly enough this vocal folk song was super inspirational to me as soon as I first heard it. I first heard it when I watched Lady Gaga’s documentary ‘Five Foot Two’. This song really caught my attention and wanted to find out right away what it is. I go back to it every couple of days for inspiration. I will definitely sample it one day for one of my tracks!

4. Stephan Bodzin - Strand

Love this new one by Bodzin - Really nice to listen to and it has a ‘live’ feeling to the track as it was produced all in one take.

5. Eric Prydz - Generate (Kölsch Remix)

I always max this one in the car… so damn good! Kolsch is another one of my favourite producers. He absolutely murdered this remix in my mind. The progression in the track shows that you don’t need much to make an amazing piece of music. I really admire this one and it inspires me.

6. Chris Lake - Only One (Original Mix)

I’ve been listening to this the last couple of weeks reminiscing about the way I got into electronic music. This one by Chris Lake is definitely a life changing track for me.

7. Pryda - Stay With Me (Original Mix)

Pryda has always brought his A game. This is one brings back old school trance vibes which i absolutely love!

8. Danito & Athina - Zeus

Great jam I’ve been listening to. Great track!

9. Gaiser - Unstable Witness

One of my all time favourite tracks from one of my favourite producers! I always play this one to get in the right mood.