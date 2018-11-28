Man Arrested After PlayStation's Mic Captured Alleged Sexual Assault

A Florida man is facing felony charges after he was heard through his PlayStation’s microphone allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl while out on bond after being charged with sexually assaulting another girl.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, of New Port Richey was arrested Nov. 21 after a witness told authorities that he overheard the alleged assault after Fabian failed to turn off his microphone while taking a break from playing “Grand Theft Auto,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The 16-year-old witness told deputies that Fabian said he planned to “smash” a girl at his house, WFLA reported. During the break, the witness said, he heard a girl tell Fabian “no” during the alleged assault on June 28.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

The girl, who underwent a medical assessment, told deputies that Fabian covered her mouth and pushed her down as he sexually battered her. She said she told him “no” four times, according to the arrest report obtained by the Times.

On June 4 he allegedly sexually assaulted another girl at his home after meeting her a few days earlier. That victim also told authorities that she told him to stop.

According to the Times, Fabian was only recently arrested because of the time it took to get the results of a DNA test, which linked him to the alleged assault.