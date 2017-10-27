Playwright Oliver Mayer Talks “Yerma in The Desert” and LGBTQ Issues (AUDIO)

This week I talked with playwright Oliver Mayer about the World Premiere of his new play Yerma in The Desert at Greenway Court Theatre and Urban Theatre Movement November 17th through December 16th in Los Angeles, CA. The play is inspired by Federico Garcia Lorca’s play Yerma but gives the story a contemporary spin addressing current issues of immigration, racism, sexual identity and gender inequality. Set in an elite university Yerma in The Desert focuses on the lives of custodial and public safety staff who clean up the mess and tell no tales in a Trumpian dystopia where personal grudges lead to deportation and worse. Mayer tackles big themes in the shifting relations between men and women at work and in the bedroom and with Yerma In The Desert, co-directed by Marlene Forte and Edgar Landa, they fuse with Lorca to speak loudly towards liberating us all from political constraints and cultural extremism. Oliver who is a fierce ally and married to the talented Latina actress Marlene Forte might not be gay but he holds our LGBTQ community close to his heart and close to home as his mother has been with her partner for over 20 years. I talked to Mayer about his new play Yerma in The Desert and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.