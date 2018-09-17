10 Plus-Size Belts For Women Who Wear Above A Size 14

It’s a cinch to find modern and trendy belts. That is, so long as you’re a size 12 or smaller. Unfortunately for most curvy women, finding a well-fitting belt just isn’t that easy.

It’s the effortless accessory that’ll take your high-waisted jeans and fitted bodysuits to another level this fall. Though 68 percent of American women wear above a size 14, many of these trendy and practical accessories still aren’t designed to fit around an average woman’s hips. They can be too snug, fit on the last notch, or only fit when worn higher up on the waist.

We believe the 68 percent deserve better. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the cutest plus-size belts we can find, from western-style belts and buckles to faux fur leopard belts.

Below, 10 of our favorite plus-size belts for women with curves:

1 Treasure & Bond Oval Buckle Leather Belt Nordstrom Sizes : XS to 2X

Get it at : XS to 2XGet it at Nordstrom , $50.

2 ASOS DESIGN 2 Pack Belts ASOS Sizes : 16 to 26

Get it at : 16 to 26Get it at Asos , $19.

3 Leopard Skinny Belt Lane Bryant Sizes : 14 to 28

Get it at : 14 to 28Get it at Lane Bryant , $25.

4 A New Day 3 Piece Belt Target Sizes : S to XXL

Get it at : S to XXLGet it at Target , $17.

5 Halogen Tailored Trouser Leather Belt Nordstrom Sizes : XS to 2X

Get it at : XS to 2XGet it at Nordstrom , $40.

6 Modcloth It's A Cinch Braided Belt In Black Modcloth Sizes : S to 2X

Get it at : S to 2XGet it at Modcloth , $30.

7 ASOS DESIGN Curve Jeans Belt ASOS Sizes : 16 to 26

Get it at : 16 to 26Get it at Asos , $13.

8 A New Day Patent Leather Belt Target Sizes : S to XXL

Get it at : S to XXLGet it at Target , $15.

9 Western Skinny Belt Pack Of 3 Torrid Sizes : 10 to 28

Get it at : 10 to 28Get it at Torrid , $16.

10 Faux Pearl Skinny Stretch Belt White House Black Market

Get it at Sizes: 1X to 3XGet it at WHBM , $55.