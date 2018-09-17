HUFFPOST FINDS
09/17/2018 05:22 pm ET

10 Plus-Size Belts For Women Who Wear Above A Size 14

Belts for women with curves.
By Brittany Nims

It’s a cinch to find modern and trendy belts. That is, so long as you’re a size 12 or smaller. Unfortunately for most curvy women, finding a well-fitting belt just isn’t that easy. 

It’s the effortless accessory that’ll take your high-waisted jeans and fitted bodysuits to another level this fall. Though 68 percent of American women wear above a size 14, many of these trendy and practical accessories still aren’t designed to fit around an average woman’s hips. They can be too snug, fit on the last notch, or only fit when worn higher up on the waist.

We believe the 68 percent deserve better. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the cutest plus-size belts we can find, from western-style belts and buckles to faux fur leopard belts. 

Below, 10 of our favorite plus-size belts for women with curves

  • 1 Treasure & Bond Oval Buckle Leather Belt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to 2X&nbsp;<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/treasure-bond-oval-buckle-leather-b
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to 2X 
    Get it at Nordstrom, $50. 
  • 2 ASOS DESIGN 2 Pack Belts
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 16 to 26<br>Get it at <a href="https://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-2-pack-hexagon-and-ci
    ASOS
    Sizes: 16 to 26
    Get it at Asos, $19. 
  • 3 Leopard Skinny Belt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.lanebryant.com/leopard-skinny-belt/prd-341238#color/000000
    Lane Bryant
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it at Lane Bryant, $25. 
  • 4 A New Day 3 Piece Belt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to XXL<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-3pc-set-belt-a-new-day-153-black/-/A-
    Target
    Sizes: S to XXL
    Get it at Target, $17. 
  • 5 Halogen Tailored Trouser Leather Belt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to 2X<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/halogen-tailored-trouser-leather-belt-reg
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to 2X
    Get it at Nordstrom, $40. 
  • 6 Modcloth It's A Cinch Braided Belt In Black
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to 2X<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/accessories/it-s-a-cinch-braided-belt-in-
    Modcloth
    Sizes: S to 2X
    Get it at Modcloth, $30. 
  • 7 ASOS DESIGN Curve Jeans Belt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 16 to 26<br>Get it at <a href="https://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-tipped-end-circle-buc
    ASOS
    Sizes: 16 to 26
    Get it at Asos, $13. 
  • 8 A New Day Patent Leather Belt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to XXL<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-patent-belt-a-new-day-153/-/A-5318016
    Target
    Sizes: S to XXL
    Get it at Target, $15. 
  • 9 Western Skinny Belt Pack Of 3
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 10 to 28<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.torrid.com/product/western-skinny-belt---pack-of-3/1142244
    Torrid
    Sizes: 10 to 28
    Get it at Torrid, $16. 
  • 10 Faux Pearl Skinny Stretch Belt
    Sizes: 1X to 3X<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.whitehouseblackmarket.com/store/product/plus+faux+pearl+skinny+stretch+belt
    White House Black Market
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Get it at WHBM, $55. 

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
