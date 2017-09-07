Gaping is one of so many unaddressed fashion problems curvy shoppers still have to deal with, particularly when looking for button down shirts, dresses and skirts.
Fortunately, as retailers gradually become more size-inclusive in their offerings, they’re also becoming more attuned to these once-ignored considerations unique to curvy bodies, like by designing supportive bralettes for big boobs and creating knee-high boots for bigger legs.
Next on the list? Button down dresses and skirts that won’t play peek-a-boo with your undergarments. Plus, button down dresses are on our radar for fall 2017, so there’s no better time than now to ensure this ~trend~ is inclusive for everyone.
Below, 28 of our favorite button down dresses and skirts for curvy ladies. Check them out, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
