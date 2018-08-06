HUFFPOST FINDS
11 Flattering Plus-Size Denim Skirts For Women With Curves

By Brittany Nims

There are more retailers now than ever before making size-inclusive clothing with curvy women in mind. From flattering plus-size linen dresses, to supportive swimsuits with underwire for curvy ladies, there are so many surprising women’s clothing stores that now carry extended sizes in trendy styles. 

Topping our list of looks we’re loving this season is the triumphant return of the denim mini skirt. A staple of ’90s and early-aughts closets, this denim throwback has returned in all kinds of shapes, styles and, yes, sizes.

To help you find the perfect fit, we’ve found some of our favorite plus-size denim skirts you’re sure to love. Some are button down minis, while others are knee-length denim skirts, but they’re all designed to show off your curves.

Here, our 11 favorite denim skirts for curvy ladies

  • 1 River Island Plus Denim Split Front Pencil Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 24<br>Get it from <a href="https://us.riverisland.com/p/plus-denim-split-front-pencil-skirt-721
    River Island
    Sizes: 14 to 24
    Get it from River Island
  • 2 ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Original High Waisted Skirt In Midwash Blue
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 24<br>Get it from <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-denim-original-high-
    ASOS
    Sizes: 14 to 24
    Get it from ASOS
  • 3 Kut From The Kloth ConnieStep Hem Denim Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 24<br>Get it from <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/kut-from-the-kloth-connie-step-hem-deni
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 14 to 24
    Get it from Nordstrom.
  • 4 Old Navy High-Rise Secret Slim Plus-Size Denim Pencil Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 16 to 30<br>Get it from <a href="https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=331143002" target="_bl
    Old Navy
    Sizes: 16 to 30
    Get it from Old Navy
  • 5 Good American Black 025
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 24<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.goodamerican.com/products/denim-mini-skirt-black025" tar
    Good American
    Sizes: 00 to 24
    Get it from Good American
  • 6 Forever21 Plus Size Denim Mini Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 20<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/plus/plus_size-mai
    Forever21
    Sizes: 12 to 20
    Get it from Forever21
  • 7 Good American Blue172 Denim Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 24<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.goodamerican.com/products/stagger-mini-skirt-blue172" ta
    Good American
    Sizes: 00 to 24
    Get it from Good American
  • 8 ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Button Through Skirt In Midwash Blue
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 24<br>Get it from <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-denim-button-through
    ASOS
    Sizes: 12 to 24
    Get it from ASOS
  • 9 Levi's Deconstructed Skirt Plus Size
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 16 to 24<br>Get it from <a href="https://www.levi.com/US/en_US/clothing/women/dresses-skirts/deconstr
    Levis
    Sizes: 16 to 24
    Get it from Levi's
  • 10 With & Wisdom Denim A-Line Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 24<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/wit-wisdom-denim-a-line-skirt-plus-size-n
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 14 to 24
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 11 Express Mid Rise Denim Mini Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 18<br>Get it at <a href="https://www.express.com/clothing/women/mid-rise-denim-mini-skirt/pro/0
    Express
    Sizes: 00 to 18
    Get it at Express.

