Topping our list of looks we’re loving this season is the triumphant return of the denim mini skirt. A staple of ’90s and early-aughts closets, this denim throwback has returned in all kinds of shapes, styles and, yes, sizes.

To help you find the perfect fit, we’ve found some of our favorite plus-size denim skirts you’re sure to love. Some are button down minis, while others are knee-length denim skirts, but they’re all designed to show off your curves.

Here, our 11 favorite denim skirts for curvy ladies:

1 River Island Plus Denim Split Front Pencil Skirt River Island Sizes : 14 to 24

2 ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Original High Waisted Skirt In Midwash Blue ASOS Sizes : 14 to 24

3 Kut From The Kloth ConnieStep Hem Denim Skirt Nordstrom Sizes : 14 to 24

4 Old Navy High-Rise Secret Slim Plus-Size Denim Pencil Skirt Old Navy Sizes : 16 to 30

5 Good American Black 025 Good American Sizes : 00 to 24

6 Forever21 Plus Size Denim Mini Skirt Forever21 Sizes : 12 to 20

7 Good American Blue172 Denim Skirt Good American Sizes : 00 to 24

8 ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Button Through Skirt In Midwash Blue ASOS Sizes : 12 to 24

9 Levi's Deconstructed Skirt Plus Size Levis Sizes : 16 to 24

10 With & Wisdom Denim A-Line Skirt Nordstrom Sizes : 14 to 24

11 Express Mid Rise Denim Mini Skirt Express Sizes: 00 to 18

