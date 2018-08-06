There are more retailers now than ever before making size-inclusive clothing with curvy women in mind. From flattering plus-size linen dresses, to supportive swimsuits with underwire for curvy ladies, there are so many surprising women’s clothing stores that now carry extended sizes in trendy styles.
Topping our list of looks we’re loving this season is the triumphant return of the denim mini skirt. A staple of ’90s and early-aughts closets, this denim throwback has returned in all kinds of shapes, styles and, yes, sizes.
To help you find the perfect fit, we’ve found some of our favorite plus-size denim skirts you’re sure to love. Some are button down minis, while others are knee-length denim skirts, but they’re all designed to show off your curves.
Here, our 11 favorite denim skirts for curvy ladies:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.