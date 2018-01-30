Finding a prom dress is hard. Finding a prom dress when you’re a curvy gal? That’s a new level of complicated.
Though more and more retailers are carrying a size-inclusive selection of clothing, formalwear still has a ways to go. Many prom and wedding dress retailers carry “straight sizes,” but stop just shy of sizes most real women actually wear. It’s infuriating, it’s time consuming and it’s expensive.
That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite plus size prom dresses from reliable retailers ― that won’t cost a pretty penny. Take a look below at 31 of our favorite plus size prom dresses under $150:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.