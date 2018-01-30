HUFFPOST FINDS
01/30/2018 04:29 pm ET

31 Absolutely Stunning Plus Size Prom Dresses Under $150

Two-piece, midi skirts, sequins and tulle. The options are endless 👗👠✨

By Brittany Nims

Finding a prom dress is hard. Finding a prom dress when you’re a curvy gal? That’s a new level of complicated.

Though more and more retailers are carrying a size-inclusive selection of clothing, formalwear still has a ways to go. Many prom and wedding dress retailers carry “straight sizes,” but stop just shy of sizes most real women actually wear. It’s infuriating, it’s time consuming and it’s expensive. 

That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite plus size prom dresses from reliable retailers ― that won’t cost a pretty penny. Take a look below at 31 of our favorite plus size prom dresses under $150: 

  • 1 Scalloped Top Two-Piece Dress
    Davids Bridal
    Get it here
  • 2 Lace Long Sleeve Midi Prom Dress
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 3 Bustier Sequin Dress With Crinoline Skirt
    Addition Elle
    Get it here
  • 4 Sequin Maxi Dress With Split
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 5 Ceremonial Companion Maxi Dress in Navy
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 6 Sequin Off-The-Shoulder Flare Sleeve Dress
    Eloquii
    Get it here
  • 7 Lady Love Song Velvet Dress in Merlot
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 8 Bardot Sequin Detail Maxi Dress With Bow Back Detail
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 9 Fancy Pleated Midi Dress in Gold
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 10 Infinity Cutout Lace and Chiffon Gown
    Davids Bridal
    Get it here
  • 11 Bandeau Sequin Maxi Dress
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 12 Navy Helena Maxi Dress
    City Chic
    Get it here
  • 13 Bardot Sequin Top Tulle Detail Dress With High Low Hem
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 14 Cami Strap All Over Sequin Dress
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 15 High Neck Tulle Midi Skater Dress With Lace Sleeves and High Low Hem
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 16 High Neck Maxi With Cutout Lace Back Detail
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 17 High-Neck Chiffon Gown with Ladder Back
    Davids Bridal
    Get it here
  • 18 Black Glitter Design Maxi Dress
    Torrid
    Get it here
  • 19 Beaded Cap Sleeve Prom Dress with Scalloped Neck
    Davids Bridal
    Get it here
  • 20 Long Sleeve Sequin Top Midi Dress With Tiered Tulle Skirt
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 21 Draped Bodice Peplum Dress
    Eloquii
    Get it here
  • 22 Metallic Keyhole halter A-Line Dress
    Davids Bridal
    Get it here
  • 23 Cami Strap All Over Sequin Maxi Dress
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 24 Off-The-Shoulder Lace Corset Gown
    Davids Bridal
    Get it here
  • 25 Wrap Front Maxi Dress With Embellishment
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 26 Ruffled In Florence Midi Dress in Heirloom
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 27 Long Sleeved Maxi Dress with Delicate Sequin and Tulle Skirt
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 28 Special Occassion Red Velvet Cutout Gown
    Torrid
    Get it here
  • 29 Merlot Velvet Slit Maxi Dress
    Torrid
    Get it here
  • 30 Faux Leather Tide Bodice Dress
    Eloquii
    Get it here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Shoppable Women's Clothing Wedding Fashion
31 Absolutely Stunning Plus Size Prom Dresses Under $150

CONVERSATIONS