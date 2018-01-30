Finding a prom dress is hard. Finding a prom dress when you’re a curvy gal? That’s a new level of complicated.

Though more and more retailers are carrying a size-inclusive selection of clothing, formalwear still has a ways to go. Many prom and wedding dress retailers carry “straight sizes,” but stop just shy of sizes most real women actually wear. It’s infuriating, it’s time consuming and it’s expensive.

That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite plus size prom dresses from reliable retailers ― that won’t cost a pretty penny. Take a look below at 31 of our favorite plus size prom dresses under $150:

1 Scalloped Top Two-Piece Dress Davids Bridal

2 Lace Long Sleeve Midi Prom Dress ASOS

3 Bustier Sequin Dress With Crinoline Skirt Addition Elle

4 Sequin Maxi Dress With Split ASOS

5 Ceremonial Companion Maxi Dress in Navy Modcloth

6 Sequin Off-The-Shoulder Flare Sleeve Dress Eloquii

7 Lady Love Song Velvet Dress in Merlot Modcloth

8 Bardot Sequin Detail Maxi Dress With Bow Back Detail ASOS

9 Fancy Pleated Midi Dress in Gold Modcloth

10 Infinity Cutout Lace and Chiffon Gown Davids Bridal

11 Bandeau Sequin Maxi Dress ASOS

12 Navy Helena Maxi Dress City Chic

13 Bardot Sequin Top Tulle Detail Dress With High Low Hem ASOS

14 Cami Strap All Over Sequin Dress ASOS

15 High Neck Tulle Midi Skater Dress With Lace Sleeves and High Low Hem ASOS

16 High Neck Maxi With Cutout Lace Back Detail ASOS

17 High-Neck Chiffon Gown with Ladder Back Davids Bridal

18 Black Glitter Design Maxi Dress Torrid

19 Beaded Cap Sleeve Prom Dress with Scalloped Neck Davids Bridal

20 Long Sleeve Sequin Top Midi Dress With Tiered Tulle Skirt ASOS

21 Draped Bodice Peplum Dress Eloquii

22 Metallic Keyhole halter A-Line Dress Davids Bridal

23 Cami Strap All Over Sequin Maxi Dress ASOS

24 Off-The-Shoulder Lace Corset Gown Davids Bridal

25 Wrap Front Maxi Dress With Embellishment ASOS

26 Ruffled In Florence Midi Dress in Heirloom Modcloth

27 Long Sleeved Maxi Dress with Delicate Sequin and Tulle Skirt ASOS

28 Special Occassion Red Velvet Cutout Gown Torrid

29 Merlot Velvet Slit Maxi Dress Torrid

30 Faux Leather Tide Bodice Dress Eloquii

31 Regal Me Dress City Chic