The Ultimate Roundup For Plus-Size Shopping

Being plus-size and stylish shouldn’t have to be so hard. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of our favorite curve-loving items from denim to swimsuits. And yes, we even included our favorite over-the-knee boots just in time for fall. It’s about time we streamline the plus-size online shopping spree. You can thank us later.
The fact that there are still fashion retailers out there ― fashionable, affordable and highly-popular retailers ― that don’t carry clothing above a size XL or 14 is completely mind-blowing, especially considering that most American women wear between a size 16 and 18. (We’re looking at you, Madewell). Thankfully, there are dozens of more inclusive retailers out there crafting quality clothing for plus-size bodies. And, because jeans are a wardrobe staple that’s as wildly styled as it is sized, we’ve created an exhaustive list of all of the best plus-size shopping destinations for denim.
As awesome as the swimsuit variety is, it can be daunting to rifle through so many sites and racks to find the best piece. That’s why we’ve curated a collection of the styles we’re loving this season. Whether you’re all about embellishments or live for minimalism, there’s something for every style, budget, and body. Find yours ahead; it’s time to take back the beach.
Gaping is one of so many unaddressed fashion problems curvy shoppers still have to deal with, particularly when looking for button down shirts, dresses and skirts. Button down dresses are on our radar for fall 2017, so there’s no better time than now to ensure this ~trend~ is inclusive for everyone.
Let’s face it, bralettes are the go-to summer essential for many women since they are light, breathable and designed to be seen under sheer tops and flowy summer dresses. It’s a no-brainer why larger-breasted ladies want in. Check out some of our favorite places to find bralettes for big boobs. (Hint: A bigger price tag doesn’t necessarily mean a bigger confidence boost).
According to fashion and lifestyle website The Curvy Fashionista, the fit for wide, extra wide and super wide calves goes as follows: 16” to 18 1/4” for wide, 17 1/2” to 20” for extra wide and 18” to 21” for super wide. There’s a lot of confusing overlap there. Meanwhile, many boots we’ve spotted around the internet offer a 15” circumference, at most. There are, fortunately, some brands that cater to fuller calves, and they’re affordable, too.
To help you keep your shopping options open, we’ve rounded up some of the best sites that offer a wide array of sizes. Between ASOS Curve, which offers on-trend pieces at reasonable prices, and Salon Z at Saks.com, which offers high-end designer items in larger sizes, the online plus-size market is thriving. Check out our list of 24 awesome sites for plus-size shoppers — and let us know if we missed any gems!
It’s that time of year again: Bathing suit shopping season. While we welcome the warmer weather and weekend trips to the beach, finding the perfect swimsuit can be somewhat of a nightmare. To help in the seemingly never-ending quest, we’ve rounded-up nine amazing sites that offer terrific plus-size swimwear. Whether you’re looking for a patterned bikini, a minimal full piece or a bright tankini, these sites have got you covered.
We set out to find the best jeans for curvy, short women. “Do they even exist?” was our first thought, but we’re happy to report that yes, they most certainly do! So if baby’s got back, and you want to avoid wasting another dollar on alterations (because we all know how expensive that can be), then here’s where you need to get your shop on.
We have nothing against bikinis, but there is something exceptionally sexy about one-piece bathing suits. Maybe it’s the fact that they leave more to the imagination, or perhaps it’s because they have only recently become popular again, so they are still a bit of a novelty. But one way or another, this season we’re on the hunt for a killer full piece. The best thing about one-piece suits is that they involve more fabric, so it’s much easier to find one that flatters.
