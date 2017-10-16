The Ultimate Roundup For Plus-Size Shopping

We have nothing against bikinis, but there is something exceptionally sexy about one-piece bathing suits. Maybe it’s the fact that they leave more to the imagination, or perhaps it’s because they have only recently become popular again, so they are still a bit of a novelty. But one way or another, this season we’re on the hunt for a killer full piece. The best thing about one-piece suits is that they involve more fabric, so it’s much easier to find one that flatters.