P!nk's 'Beautiful Trauma' Reveals The Humanity Beneath A Warrior

“The stones you throw can make me bleed, but I won’t stop until we’re free,” P!nk sings passionately atop a piano and rich orchestral arrangement on “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.” Taken from the upcoming Beautiful Trauma, the megastar provides a rallying cry for the oppressed, forgotten and overlooked.

P!nk drops seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma on Friday, Oct. 13.

“I will have to die for this, I fear,” P!nk continues on the album’s penultimate track. Like the 11 o’clock number in a theatrical production, it’s her artistic anagnorisis — the realization, nearly 20 years into her career, she is fated to represent society’s misfits and marginalized to the end.

The song also serves as a stark reminder hers is a powerful voice — both literally and figuratively — and one P!nk isn’t afraid to use. Whether in song or protest, the chart-topping, multiple Grammy-winner’s commitment to speaking her truth and standing up for what’s right has never been stronger.

Just days away from the October 13 release of Beautiful Trauma, her seventh studio album, listeners are abuzz with anticipation. Three tracks — led by potent first single “What About Us,” already a Top 40 hit — have whet fans’ appetites. Rest assured, the best is yet to come!

Having sold more than 42 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide since her debut in 2000, continuing to up the ante might seem daunting. As an artist who has built a career on breaking boundaries, defying genres and redefining herself with each new release, P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma makes it seem as effortless as performing awe-inspiring acrobatics above an arena without missing a high note.

The 13 track set is the mega-star’s most seamless, consistently fulfilling body of work since I’m Not Dead. As with the 2006 release which married scathing and now-iconic, Indigo Girls-assisted “Dear Mr. President” — more relevant today than even in the Bush Era — and bangers like “U + Ur Hand,” Beautiful Trauma never sacrifices rebellion for radio acceptance.

Indeed, the collection infuses everything audiences have come to love and expect from P!nk, both sonically and socially. A rarity among artists, the three-time Grammy recipient is able to traverse content and genres with an ease most pop contemporaries reserve only for fashion.

WATCH: Pollo’s Track-By-Track Reaction to Beautiful Trauma

“What About Us,” seemingly an indictment of the current state of US government, is as radio-friendly as it is blistering. Set over jangling guitars, folksy “Barbies” yearns for the simpler times she knew before adulthood.

Stepping ever-so-slightly outside her wheelhouse on “Secrets,” Pink serves an electronica-heavy slice of dance floor heaven which beckons recent (better) Madonna and, perhaps, a nod to Romanian singer Alexandra Stan’s 2011 hit “Mr. Saxobeat.” “Better Life,” a sparkling soul-pop gem, serves the aural one-two punch.

For the majority of the album, P!nk flies solo — but the sole guest spot packs a considerable punch. Since rumors of yet another collaboration with Eminem surfaced early in the year, speculation has built to fever pitch. Now it is confirmed: “Revenge” marks the duo’s third outing together.

P!nk first joined Eminem on “Won’t Back Down,” from the rapper’s 2010 Recovery album. Two years later, “Here Comes the Weekend” appeared on P!nk’s The Truth About Love. While promoting that record, P!nk all-but-promised fans a trifecta — “Another song that’s funny and shit-talking,” she said then — and “Revenge” pays off.

Though the production bears a musical stamp reminiscent to Macklemore, Slim Shady “Stans” (a term adopted by his following from a song title about an obsessive fan) should be pleased. He carries nearly half the break-up track, playfully delivering ample one-liners along the way.

Notably, the album’s lack of guests pays off handsomely. There are no gimmicks, no distractions. Instead P!nk’s unparalleled voice takes center stage. Whether floating over guitar licks or synths, pondering heartache or the afterlife (as on “I Am Here,” backed by a 30-person choir), her talents are second to none.

LISTEN: P!nk “Whatever You Want”

Power pop ballads, like album standout “For Now,” are where P!nk sounds most at home. Displaying influences of her chart-topping foray into country music earlier this year — dueting on Kenny Chesney’s “Setting the World on Fire” — it simultaneously draws audible comparison in tone and tempo to “Just Give Me a Reason,” a previous No. 1 single featuring Nate Ruess.

During her career, P!nk has amassed 15 Top 10 hits, four chart-toppers, moved from R&B clone to pop-rock superstar and beyond. She has collected a Daytime Emmy, multiple VMA statues, two People’s Choice Awards, sold out arenas around the world and, in 2013, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

Beautiful Trauma as a whole showcases a collection of songs as convincingly disparate as the musical mastery of P!nk herself. Whether prepared to party or ready to march, she never shies from a challenge — or opportunity to stun.

The fact has never been more obvious than on album closer “You Get My Love.” Her most raw and nuanced recording to date charts new vocal territory even for P!nk. Supported only by simple piano strokes — the ache palpable — listeners are transported to an emotional realm owned previously in the modern era only by the likes of Adele.

“If there’s only one thing about me that you can trust, you get my love,” she pines, her voice moving from confessional hush to crashing crescendo. “Don’t let my mistakes take that away from us.”

The vulnerability makes is easy to forget for a moment the superhuman vocal and physical Olympics so second-nature to P!nk, her award-laden career and commitment to societal change through open protest and resistance. Stripped of swagger and bravado, she reveals a woman merely longing for acceptance despite her flaws.

To suit up and fight the fight, which P!nk does so readily, takes bravery. It takes far more to strip away the armor and stand naked in your humanity for the world to see. On Beautiful Trauma, she does both.

For an entertainer who has done it all — and anyone who listens — it might be the most courageous act yet.