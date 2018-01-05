Poe Dameron Killed Luke Skywalker *Spoilers Ahead*

Photo Credit: Lucas Film

I had been waiting for the final reveal the entire movie. There were 9 minutes left in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and I was sure I had anticipated a significant plot twist that no one saw coming: Poe Dameron was on the dark side.

Halfway through the film, Poe demonstrated every character trait I had known to exist in the practitioners of the dark side of the force. Poe was afraid of not having power; he needed to control the rebellion’s battle plans and modify strategy as he saw fit. Poe was angry that Vice Admiral Holdo would not share her plan to escape the First Order with him—Even though Poe had a history of not following orders. Poe forced his way onto the bridge to confront Holdo, and when he learned she planned to abandon ship, he had an aggressive temper tantrum, and in a moment of hatred condemned Holdo as a coward and a traitor, and attempted a military coup.

For a film that is an homage to a future in which the most powerful characters in the galaxy will no longer be white men but women, it was inconceivable to me that a character who spends two-thirds of the movie disrespecting his female commanders would end the story without the price of turning to the dark side.

Viewing the film as an African-American male, the symptoms of a dodgy white man were everywhere. I was suspicious of Poe when he disobeyed a direct command by General Leia at the beginning of the film. Poe’s insolence not only resulted in the loss of the Rebellion’s entire bombing fleet but also in the numerous deaths of his comrades. I knew something was awry when Poe permitted the two main characters of color to risk their lives by going behind enemy lines. Ironically, Finn, a Black man, and Rose, an Asian woman, meet DJ, a Mexican man, while all three are behind bars. The trio concocts a plan to continue an inconsequential mission to disable the First Order’s tracking capabilities. The First Order caught all three, and DJ betrays the trust of Rose and Finn, which nearly leads to the decimation of the entire rebellion army.

At this point in the movie, Poe Dameron has not followed orders from any woman in command. And I began to wonder, with his propensity to destroy his self-interest, why didn’t the rebellion send him off to play the role of a traitor for the First Order and let him run amuck on their naval fleet?

Of course, Poe can’t be evil, and certainly, even though his actions contain elements that anyone would identify as belonging to the dark side, being sexist isn’t one of them. The audience can’t be lead to believe Poe’s blatant disregard for the expertise of women makes him worthy of doubt, and susceptible to turning toward the dark side because Poe needs to be redeemed.

I thought the final moments of the film would confirm my suspicion of Poe. The rebellion was trapped inside the bunker on Crait while Luke battled Kylo Ren outside. Facing imminent peril, Poe realized that Luke Skywalker was stalling the First Order’s advancement toward the bunker, so the rebels could escape before Kylo Ren terminates them. Poe told the members of the rebellion to follow him out of the bunker because he knew Luke's intentions. I, however, knew instead of leading the resistance to safety, Poe would lead them into the hands of the First Order because he was secretly trying to kill Luke Skywalker.

In my head, I screamed, “don’t follow Poe you fools!” How could Poe, a man who has never met Luke Skywalker and has no connection to the force, have known what was in Luke’s mind while Leia, who has a telekinetic bond with her brother vis-a-vi the force, did not see Luke’s intentions?

Apparently, Poe had become enlightened. He finally understood the consequences of doubting women in leadership and used of Leia’s words (‘we are the spark the light the fire the will burn the First Order down’) to angle himself as a reformed soldier. Leia affirms Poe’s maturity, tells the rebels to follow Poe’s lead and voila Poe Dameron had earned his redemption.

You may wonder, “Leia and Holdo both showed their admiration for Poe—Holdo said, ‘That one’s a troublemaker. I like him.’ Leia responded, ‘Me too.’ Even in the end, Leia gave Poe the authority to lead the resistance.” As I watched Leia and Holdo sanctify Poe’s indiscretions by attributing his ignorance to immaturity, I was not surprised. As a society, we are all conditioned to believe that a man can be a sex symbol and a sexist at the same time, and that misogyny can be synonymous with masculinity. The nod from the highest in command means that the audience, too, can forgive Poe for his actions and that he can still be beloved.

I have more than once noticed that white men have a fetish for creating safeguards to ensure their redemption. The Last Jedi flawlessly executes this by finding ways to explain Poe Dameron’s actions as everything but sexism. His disrespect for Leia is admissible because he cares so deeply about the rebellion. His insurrection against Vice Admiral Holdo is justified because he only wanted to know her plan. Poe’s habitual neglect of the authority of women in power is not a quirk of his character. Undercutting the empowerment of women is a flaw in the character of our society, and will continue to be our Achille's heel if men do not, in the words of Yoda, “train ourselves to let go of everything we fear to lose.”

The perils of doubting women in power are visceral and should not be lost on the country. There is a theme of women empowerment throughout The Last Jedi that is undeniable, but the ability of white men to decimate that power with impunity is also a force that is not accounted for—except by way of allowing Poe to grow as a leader.