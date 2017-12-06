“Star Wars” fans who’ve been shipping Poe and Finn since the release of 2015′s “The Force Awakens” are hoping this year’s installment will offer some insight on the former character’s sexuality.

Oscar Isaac, who portrays X-wing fighter pilot Poe Dameron in the franchise, commented on the theory in a video interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub published Tuesday. The star avoided confirming or denying any claims about his character possibly identifying as LGBTQ but said he was “very open” to it.

When Weintraub asked how Isaac felt about fans’ enthusiasm in regards to Poe’s possible sexuality, the actor said he was happy to know people connected to this character.

“What it means to me is that people can see themselves in a hero like this, in a movie like this ― which I love ― not only LGBT but Latinos, that there is a representation out there for that,” he said.

Despite Isaac being open to the possibility of Poe being an LGBTQ character, he seemed to confirm no clear answer would be given when “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premieres on Dec. 15.

“As to actually seeing how that manifests itself in Poe in this film that isn’t going to necessarily be a clear story point in this one,” he added. “But as an actor, and for me, I’m very open to those possible story lines and I don’t think it needs to be nailed down in any kind of traditional way.”

J.J. Abrams, who directed “The Force Awakens” and executive produced “The Last Jedi,” has given some hope to fans who wish to see LGBTQ characters in the “Star Wars” universe.