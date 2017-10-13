Poetry Brunch at Shadab Zeest Hashmi's

7 Global Souls Take the Knee for Solidarity, Poetry and Humanity in SoCal

7 Poets Selfie 7 Poets Take a Knee in California for Universal Humanity - From right to left - Patrick A. Howell, Bill Yarrow, Angela Narisco Torres, Karen Kenyon, Caitlin Victoria, Ishmael von Heidric-Barnes and Shadab Zeest Hashmi front and center at her beautiful home

“Hi Patrick, Chicago poet Bill Yarrow and Angela Torres are visiting this Monday morning and I'm having a poetry brunch at my place. I'd love it if you could join us too.” Shadab Zeest Hashmi, Poet and Humanitarian Activist

Yes. Yes, yes, yes - communities coming together. Gather round and let's come together in ways we have not before. Let’s unite in mannerisms that are warm, caring and inviting; in moments soaked with lights soft and undulating. Let's mirror and support one another, be gentle, though not fake nor pretentious, and widen our collective humanity in final ways that invite emotional healing and spiritual growth. Let’s find a way to put away those AR-15 type rifles with a bump or slide fire modification; to let go of all the “little rocket man”, “World War III”, “Russian hackers” pop culture power structure phrasing and all that talk of vengeance. Let’s put the talk of the perverse rape culture of Hollywood within a broader context of humanity. Yes. This is real talk. No, it’s not weak nor cheap and it is precisely what is happening in academic and literary communities around the world.

In the universe of the Star Wars movies, the Resistance to the Order never occurs as a galactic counter-order. There is no large sweeping structure of Resistance. While the celebrations are epic and cascading, their permanent form is in pockets, here and there, like tribes. The tribes could be homogeneous with ewoks, humanoids or wookies or they could be eclectic with many different species coming together for a common purpose or mission. Well, the real time Resistance - the one occurring in this universe as you read these words- is really no different. Souls come together in small groups like water collecting as it falls down a mountainside or like odd rocks somehow stacked by a reiki master well versed in marshaling gravity and balance. In historic moments of universal tyranny, the soul always finds a way to its total expression of love, beauty and hope.

"Small poems can bear the weight of anything"

7 poets gathered at a beautiful home in North San Diego on a Monday morning. No, this is not the opening line to a sonnet, terza rima, or teaser to a Woody Allen movie debuting. It is wonderful though: chimes singing through a late morning breeze and high sun afternoon; middle Eastern feast laid out as stanzas and garnished and grapes, pears and dessert vegetation in pots; guest arriving at the door with bouquets of flowers and books; tea, bon bons and cheese cakes served as backdrop to conversation amongst concerned citizens, educators and poetry readings. Only, it's real. Really real. It's like a dream, on a Monday no less- places where the soul is made whole. A tribe of 7 poets gather like wizards or spell binders. We take a seat and gather round on the highest possible ground.

In fact, Chicago poet Angela Narciso Torres read from her Blood Orange Poems, a Grand Prize Winner for the Poetry Willow Books Literature Awards. My favorite poem was from a to be released book of poetry - a poem styled as a self portrait which captures Angela’s spirit perfectly - it is sweet and beautiful, balanced though melodic. She will read these words later for a larger audience at Whittier College and San Diego State University but now she is amongst her folks, a poet tribe of Jedi Knights if you will.

“The way the glow of a streetlamp/ limned the blinds in my son's bedroom/ where I'd stumbled half awake/ to answer his fevered cry; and lying beside him on the narrow bed, the way his feet burrowed like roots/ into the lap t once pushed against/ when he first wobbled upright” from ‘Reflection at 3 a.m.’ in “Blood Orange Red” by Angela Narciso Torres

Poet Ishmael von Heidrick-Barnes (”Ish” to his poetry friends), who had been speaking earlier about his world travels to Turkey and the Middle East, is listening perfectly and intently with an intention we all recognize: "Small poems can bear the weight of anything". Actually, those sentiments are stated precisely by Shadab Zeest Hashmi at whose home we are all gathered. She notes of Angela’s work, "Angela is poised, a lovely poet, calm and collected. Her poetry is simply amazing." This space is magical, a retreat from all of the man made banter that pollutes souls. Here there is little need to honor ourselves, only the work and one another.

"People are in rage these days and that's why we need these healing spaces."

Shadab observes, "People are in rage these days and that's why we need these healing spaces." Yes, where metaphor, reality and poetry can come together to create new beginnings. We need the space to turn off all of the electronic clutter that are the corporations and form the space that creates instantaneous communities that open the expanse of everything that can happen, everything we can be.

Shadab is the perfect hostess. Her home is in the hills, a couple miles from the beach and the weather is perfect today, cooperating as if by her wishes. Only the occasional bus or small plane would dare interrupt the gathering with irreverent beeps and electric whirrings. In fact, Karen Kenyon, author of the The Brontë Family/Passionate Literary Geniuses noted earlier that writing is a solitary endeavor and collaborations as readings, workshops and retreats really provide a unique opportunity. Poetry or not, this is where the clearing occurs, where people come together for good deeds.

Later that afternoon, 7 poets decide to take a selfie to memorialize the afternoon - we pose at first in the garden but someone suggests after tea and dessert that we take a knee as a poetry community. 7 poets who are addicted to art, publishing and culture; the process of making good things like books and art. We take a knee for coming together, we take a knee for the largess of our collective humanity, we take a knee recognizing everything we can be. We are a poetry tribe. We will read, we will sit, we will stand, we will take a knee for our culture, the arts, community and solidarity. We take a knee for our humanity; the one society and all of its structures seem to run over roughshod in the attempt to honor itself.

“How many shadows in your soul? Close your eyes, my love, let me make you blind as the wings of a drenched, drowned bee. The street lamps in the darkness have suddenly started to bleed. ​The hoar-frost crumbles in the sun like the wings of a drenched, drowned bee. ​The sick grapes on the chair by the bed, the silk obscure leaves... Taste, oh taste, and let me taste the wings of a drenched, drowned bee.” ​from ‘DH Lawrence Ghazal’ in Blasphemer by Bill Yarrow

Bill Yarrow reads not only his ‘DH Lawrence Ghazal’ but also the ‘Assassination of Sadat’, ‘Babble’, ‘The Secret of Belief’ and ‘Eyes off the Road’. He reads from his new book, Blasphemer, and also The Vig of Love. Bill Yarrow is a master class in poetry and readings. He is one part actor, another part academic, and another part poet - all soaked cool astute being who is as innocent as a dove, though wise as a wolf. He is the marrow of life sucked thoroughly in Dead Poets Society and we are a tribe of poetry and literary devotees, eagerly listening and perfectly entertained. By the way, he explains, a ‘ghazal’ is a poetic form with rhyming couplets and a refrain, each line sharing the same meter. This particular ghazal is made from phrases and lines in poems from Amores by D.H. Lawrence, a book I am going to buy over the weekend.

“It’s a way of democratizing the way poetry should be.”

Caitlin Victoria Featherstone who teaches creative writing at San Diego State University brings some of the most astute observations about Bill’s readings, writings and work, noting that he, “brings the vernacular to poetry.” And it is true- rhythm and rhyme are built into common talk where you don’t consciously hear measured lines or intentional rhyming... but then again, one does. Caitlin shares a book she put together with a class of her students, Feathers & Stones. She explains of the anthology of poetry, "I don't distinguish between the highs and lows.” Everyone’s work receives equal billing, regardless of skill level or poetic mastery. “It’s a way of democratizing the way poetry should be.”

To my surprise on a Monday morning no less, world class poets gathered at a private residence to listen to one another speak truth, share stories and recite poetry. It was lovely. I guess it is surprising to me that these names are not renowned in the popular culture as ‘Harvey Weinstein’, ‘Donald J. Trump’, ‘nuclear proliferation’ or ‘World War III’, but if we were a different people, a different society, these would be the leaders. And I guess they are - professors, poets, academics - good souls with agendas that are not self-aggrandizing and have nothing to do with self-promotion but moreso putting forth a good word that touches another soul. They are teachers and academics; poets and author. And I do not want to paint a picture of a secret society of Buddha poetry hermits receiving an edict directly from the source of all life (but that is quite a picture isn’t it?).

I had never been to a poetry brunch but I imagine this is the sort of thing that happened in the 1960s and 1970s with folks like Maya Angelou, Amiri Bakara, Bob Dylan, Nikki Giovanni or Allen Ginsberg. I imagine these gatherings became common place in a culture obsessed with itself, obsessed with impeachment, war and controlling. I imagine folks who are the architect of a culture that can cure, elevate and curate the human spirit to its finest form. That’s how I imagine our coming together: 7 Poets - Shadab Zeest Hashmi, Caitlin Victoria Featherstone, Ishmael von Heidrick-Barnes, Patrick A. Howell, Karen Kenyon, Angela Narcisco Torres and Bill Yarrow - gathering as streams of light into a singular express of brilliance. The light is not hard but soft and undulating. I imagine this is how the world has kept it's soul when the world was busy trying to cut itself - a moment not unlike ours where people come together organically.

Sure, in Star Wars, Luke Skywalker and his tie wing fighter buddies blow up that Death Star with a singular blast to the heart of man made machine of destruction. And believe you in me, I wouldn’t mind seeing that. But isn’t just as revolutionary to come together when the powers that be seek to separate and divide, to commoditize and minimize? Isn’t coming together, the technology? Isn’t that the middle finger to so called authority? Yes, coming together is the renaissance. Isn’t that the flower stem in the barrel of a rifle? Coming together is the revolution. Yes. Yes, yes, yes. Coming together for a poetry brunch at Shadab’s is the evolution.

