ASSOCIATED PRESS Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise on Wednesday.

A blast of super cold Arctic air known as a “polar vortex” is whipping through the Midwest this week, freezing over lakes and cityscapes and creating life-threatening conditions for residents.

Wind chill temperatures on Wednesday were expected to drop to as low as -60 in Minnesota and -50 degrees in Illinois, prompting school districts to cancel classes and the U.S. Postal Service to suspend deliveries in some areas.

The historic deep freeze has transformed the Midwest into a deadly winter wonderland. Check out some of the most bone-chilling photos below: