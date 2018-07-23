CRIME
Police Arrest Suspect After Brick Thrown At Sen. Mark Warner's Office

Roanoke Police Department arrested James Trainor on a felony property damage charge on Monday.
By Doha Madani
James Trainor, 36, was arrested in connection with the Monday morning incident.
Police have arrested a man suspected of vandalizing an office of Democratic Sen. Mark Warner in the lawmaker’s home state of Virginia on Monday morning, authorities confirmed to HuffPost.

James Trainor, 36, has been arrested for allegedly throwing a brick at the Roanoke office’s front door, shattering a glass panel. Trainor faces a felony property damage charge.

The incident occurred before office hours, at around 7:30 a.m., and no one was injured, the police and the senator’s office both said. 

“Thankfully due to the early hour no one was in the office at the time,” the senator’s spokeswoman, Rachel Cohen, told HuffPost in a statement.

She said Warner, a former Virginia governor, “is extremely grateful for the quick and professional response of the Roanoke Police Department, which is investigating.”

Police officials told HuffPost that the motive for the attack is still unknown, but authorities do not believe that it was random.

Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has been a key player in the Senate intelligence panel’s investigation into Russian efforts to subvert the 2016 presidential election. 

headshot
Doha Madani
Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost
