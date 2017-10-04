Adorable Fluffy Cat Joins New Zealand Cop On His Shift

A cat in New Zealand dressed for the occasion when she pulled a shift alongside her police officer owner.

Tia the Birman joined Senior Constable Kerry Morrell for a day at his station in Porirua earlier this month, and wore a ridiculously cute high-visibility harness to make sure she fitted right in. New Zealand Police shared video of Tia’s day at the office to Facebook on Wednesday:

The footage showed her exploring Morrell’s workspace and walking over a squad car. It was then time for her to indulge in her most important job: having a catnap.

“On this particular day, Tia was helping out our Scenes of Crime officers with some investigations,” a police spokeswoman told the New Zealand Herald.