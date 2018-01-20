Officer Comforts 93-Year-Old Theft Victim In Heartwarming, Musical Way

A police community support officer’s impromptu piano playing was music to a 93-year-old crime victim’s ears.

Craig Bull couldn’t resist tinkling the ivories after he spotted a piano at the Mansfield, central England, home of a nonagenarian who he and a colleague were checking up on following a theft.

In heartwarming video that Mansfield Police shared to Facebook on Thursday, Bull sat down at the piano and played some classical music for the retiree.

“It truly made me feel good about myself and the job I do,” wrote Bull. “He felt wanted and reassured.”

The whole encounter gave Bull great “job satisfaction,” he added. “It made his day, as you can see in the video you can see how much he appreciated it.”