Police Injured In Bizarre Tractor Chase In Downtown Denver

Two police officers were being treated in a local hospital Friday night after the dramatic pursuit of a stolen tractor swerving crazily through downtown Denver, officials reported.

The tractor, which was pulling some kind of farm equipment, struck several cars and buildings as it caromed through streets, Denver police spokesman Tyrone Campbell said later at a press conference.

It was was finally stopped when it was rammed by a police cruiser. The tractor had been pursued by more than a dozen police cars and a helicopter.

There is a TRACTOR crashed into a cop car at 15th & Market downtown @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7evszz1xw6 — Jason Gruenauer (@JGonTV) July 21, 2018

The driver suffered bites from police K9s when he tried to flee the crashed tractor, and was finally subdued with a stun gun, The Denver Post reported. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Addie Hooper, 20, who visiting from Texas, saw the dramatic pursuit from the window of a restaurant where she was dining with family and friends.

“We were just like, ‘Whoa, that’s crazy!’” Hooper told The Post.

I guess you never really leave the Midwest #denvertractorchase pic.twitter.com/MZyw5M9wkr — Sam Markel (@samjmarkel) July 21, 2018

Police said the tractor was stolen earlier nearby in the City Park area where Denver’s zoo is located. The police chase lasted about 30 minutes.

Just watched four cop cars trying to chase down a tractor on the lam in Denver, so that’s my night — Ginny Di 🍓 (@itsginnydi) July 21, 2018

What is up all the cops chasing a tractor throughout LoDo in Denver? — JohnKelly (@RealJohnDKelly) July 21, 2018

Police did not immediately identify the suspect. Details of the suspect’s and officers’ injuries were not revealed, but all are expected to recover.