A police officer who was on duty at a children’s hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, made a “great gesture of love,” according to a Facebook post last Tuesday, when she breastfed a malnourished baby who had been brought to the medical center.

The police officer, Celeste Ayala, heard the 6-month-old baby crying when the child and her five older siblings were brought to the hospital by social workers who had removed them from their parents, who are unemployed and have addiction problems, Ayala said in a television interview in Argentina. At first, she thought the baby was a boy because of her clothing. But the officer later learned the baby was a girl.

Ayala, who was promoted to sergeant on Friday, has a 16-month-old daughter and recognized the sounds of a hungry baby at the hospital. So she asked the social worker if she could breastfeed the baby.

One of Ayala’s colleagues captured the moment and posted it on social media.

“I want to make public this great gesture of love that you made today with that baby, who you did not know, but for who you did not hesitate to act like a mother,” said Marcos Heredia, who posted the image to Facebook. “Things like that are not seen every day.”