Cops Explain How To Pull Off A Good Halloween Prank Without Getting Arrested

Everyone loves a good Halloween prank. Well, everyone except the victims and occasionally the police (when they’re called in after an ill-conceived joke goes wrong).

To help cut down on those calls ― and keep a few pranksters out of jail ― the Lawrence, Kansas police department tweeted some thoughts about how to pull off a good Halloween prank without getting arrested:

Halloween is coming up, so we have a few prank "Do's" and "Don'ts" we'd like to put out there to keep you out of jail. (THREAD) — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Prank: Putting on a mask and jumping out of a closet to scare someone — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Not a prank: Putting on a mask and walking into a bank with a toy gun and demanding money. That's armed robbery — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Prank: Dressing us as the grim reaper next to the candy bowl, then jumping up to scare trick or treaters. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Not a prank: dressing up as a cop and "seizing" kegs and solo cups from a party. That's impersonation and theft. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Prank: putting flour in your sister's blow dryer and turning her into a ghost pic.twitter.com/nJ5PTOZjCb — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Not a prank: hiding a baggie of flour in your brother's car and telling 911 it's Columbian bam bam. Falsely reporting a crime. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Prank: Hiding a clown mask in your roommate's bed while they sleep, then slowly waking them up with it — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Not a prank: Dressing up as a clown and skulking around a sorority. What crime is that? Shut up and put your hands behind your back. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017