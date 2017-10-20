Cops Explain How To Pull Off A Good Halloween Prank Without Getting Arrested

Everyone loves a good Halloween prank. Well, everyone except the victims and occasionally the police (when they’re called in after an ill-conceived joke goes wrong).
To help cut down on those calls ― and keep a few pranksters out of jail ― the Lawrence, Kansas police department tweeted some thoughts about how to pull off a good Halloween prank without getting arrested:
The Lawrence police department is known for peppering its Twitter feed with lively messages that go beyond the usual police blotter material. Last month, when Stephen King’s “IT” hit the box office, the department used a picture of a scary clown to make an unusual recruitment message:
