Cops in Minnesota made a rescue over the weekend that is as rare as a unicorn.
A group of women were enjoying their Saturday on a lake in Chisago County when their float shaped as the aforementioned mythical creature got stuck in in a patch of weeds.
Thankfully, two sheriff’s deputies just happened to be driving by and initially pulled over to ask if they could take a picture of the women’s rainbow-colored floatation device, local outlet KMSP-TV reported.
But once police noticed that the women were unable to move the float, one deputy grabbed a rope to lasso them in to a dock. The other cop recorded the whole thing, making for a pretty epic video.
“With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!” the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday, adding the hashtag #wherestheglitter.
The video added a tiny bit of sparkle to many Twitter users’ days, receiving over 8,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.
The sheriff’s office seemed to have a lot of fun with the post as well.
And it even got a little sassy when a user insulted the deputy’s lassoing skills.
All in all, the experience seemed pretty legendary.