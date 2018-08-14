Cops in Minnesota made a rescue over the weekend that is as rare as a unicorn.

A group of women were enjoying their Saturday on a lake in Chisago County when their float shaped as the aforementioned mythical creature got stuck in in a patch of weeds.

Thankfully, two sheriff’s deputies just happened to be driving by and initially pulled over to ask if they could take a picture of the women’s rainbow-colored floatation device, local outlet KMSP-TV reported.

But once police noticed that the women were unable to move the float, one deputy grabbed a rope to lasso them in to a dock. The other cop recorded the whole thing, making for a pretty epic video.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

“With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!” the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday, adding the hashtag #wherestheglitter.

The video added a tiny bit of sparkle to many Twitter users’ days, receiving over 8,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

Sometimes even unicorns need help. — M.A. Rosko (@MAFox9) August 12, 2018

The sheriff’s office seemed to have a lot of fun with the post as well.

Inflatable unicorn: $299

Rescue throw rope: $59

Unicorn rescue video: #priceless https://t.co/ndP7vzNfck — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 13, 2018

And it even got a little sassy when a user insulted the deputy’s lassoing skills.

I'm disappointed that the Sheriff (policeman?) didn't rope the unicorn. 🦄 — JavierSando (@JavierSando) August 13, 2018

Deputy Sheriff to be exact.



Rope the unicorn? Do we look like Pecos Bill? https://t.co/H9Fe2Zs1mc — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 13, 2018