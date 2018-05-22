Panama City Police Respond To Active Shooter Barricaded In Apartment Complex

Police in Florida are responding to an active shooter situation at an apartment complex in Panama City, where a suspected shooter is barricaded inside and has fired shots at law enforcement, according to the office of the city manager.

#BREAKING Witness to active shooter situation in Panama City said she thought she was in a war. https://t.co/DfeUQXCRl6 pic.twitter.com/khslSZBPNQ — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 22, 2018

At least one civilian is receiving medical care for a non-critical injury, said Caitlin Lawrence, a spokeswoman for the Panama City government. Multiple agencies are on the scene, including Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Florida Highway Patrol.

“It’s still an active situation the last I spoke with our police chief,” Lawrence said Tuesday afternoon. “The suspect is barricaded in an apartment and began to fire at law enforcement when they arrived on scene.”

I’ve spoken with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford to offer any state law enforcement assistance his office may need. FDLE, Florida Highway Patrol & FWC officers are currently assisting. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 22, 2018

Photos from local publications show police officers lying on the ground and taking cover behind vehicles with guns drawn. Witnesses told WJHG that they believed more than 50 shots had been fired.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the shooting is related to a “suspicious death” in Santa Rosa Beach. The scene of the shooting is roughly 40 miles southeast of where the body was discovered earlier Tuesday.

CONFIRMED: Suspicious death on White Heron Drive in Santa Rosa Beach is connected to incident being worked by @BayCountySO. #breaking #happeningnow — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

Kim Coram, co-owner of local restaurant Charlie Coram’s Place, told HuffPost that she began hearing what sounded like gunshots around 1:45 p.m.

“We were in the middle of our lunch rush and heard quite a number of shots so we’ve decided to cover in place,” Coram said. “We just tried to keep all customers inside.”

“There a quite a number of marked and unmarked police cars, fire trucks,” she added. “They’ve got a lot of the road blocked in both directions. ... You never really expect this to happen in this area ... At this point, I’m just hoping everyone in the area is safe.”

Multiple schools in the area have been placed on lockdown.