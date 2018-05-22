Panama City Police Respond To Active Shooter Barricaded In Apartment Complex

Police in Florida are responding to an active shooter situation at an apartment complex in Panama City, where a suspected shooter is barricaded inside and has fired shots at law enforcement, according to the office of the city manager.
At least one civilian is receiving medical care for a non-critical injury, said Caitlin Lawrence, a spokeswoman for the Panama City government. Multiple agencies are on the scene, including Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Florida Highway Patrol.
“It’s still an active situation the last I spoke with our police chief,” Lawrence said Tuesday afternoon. “The suspect is barricaded in an apartment and began to fire at law enforcement when they arrived on scene.”
Photos from local publications show police officers lying on the ground and taking cover behind vehicles with guns drawn. Witnesses told WJHG that they believed more than 50 shots had been fired.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the shooting is related to a “suspicious death” in Santa Rosa Beach. The scene of the shooting is roughly 40 miles southeast of where the body was discovered earlier Tuesday.
Kim Coram, co-owner of local restaurant Charlie Coram’s Place, told HuffPost that she began hearing what sounded like gunshots around 1:45 p.m.
“We were in the middle of our lunch rush and heard quite a number of shots so we’ve decided to cover in place,” Coram said. “We just tried to keep all customers inside.”
“There a quite a number of marked and unmarked police cars, fire trucks,” she added. “They’ve got a lot of the road blocked in both directions. ... You never really expect this to happen in this area ... At this point, I’m just hoping everyone in the area is safe.”
Multiple schools in the area have been placed on lockdown.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.