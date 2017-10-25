Polio Could Be Eradicated Worldwide By Year's End, Says Gates Foundation

Thirty years ago, the polio virus was rampant in more than 120 countries, responsible for the paralysis of about 350,000 people each year. Today, there are only 12 documented cases of the disease in just two nations — and, according to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, this once-prevalent illness may be wiped off the face of the planet by the end of 2017.

Speaking at Rotary International’s World Polio Day event on Tuesday, which was co-hosted by the Gates Foundation, Dr. Jay Wenger, the director of the foundation’s polio eradication program, said humanity had successfully reached “the endgame of polio eradication.”

“We are closer than ever, and we’re optimistic that we can see the end of wild poliovirus disease by as early as this year,” Wenger said, according to CNBC.

We're excited to host @Rotary's #WorldPolioDay extravaganza this week. For 10 years, they've been a tremendous partner working to #EndPolio! pic.twitter.com/QHgqXeUh67 — Gates Foundation (@gatesfoundation) October 22, 2017

To mark World Polio Day, Rotary International and the Gates Foundation roped in WWE star John Cena to spread the word about polio eradication efforts.

Melinda Gates urged people to donate to the cause, promising to triple any donation coming in.

Rotary and the Gates Foundation have both contributed enormously to the global fight to eradicate polio, which has centered primarily on the dissemination of safe and effective oral vaccines to even the most remote corners of the globe.

The Gates Foundation has invested almost $3 billion in this effort, a spokeswoman told CNBC. Rotary, which launched the world’s first global initiative to end polio in 1985, has contributed nearly $2 billion. With the support of governments and other organizations, the Gates Foundation and Rotary have helped vaccinate 2.5 billion children in 122 countries since the 1980s.

It’s an initiative that’s been hugely successful.

On #WorldPolioDay we thank the unsung heroes of polio eradication, working hard to #EndPolio. Thank you vaccinators! https://t.co/JzZAL2ewEX pic.twitter.com/H96UQ3ncSq — WHO (@WHO) October 24, 2017

When India announced in 2014 that it was polio-free, Bill Gates wrote in a Hindustan Times op-ed that the country’s “success in eradicating polio is the greatest global health achievement I have ever witnessed.”

“India may be the hardest planet to vaccinate every child. The country has some of the most densely populated urban areas in the world making it a challenge to track children polio workers have immunised,” Gates said. “[But] India was up to the challenge with more than two million vaccinators reaching more than 170 million children with the vaccine.”

In this year’s Gates Foundation annual letter published in February, Gates echoed Wenger’s comments in saying that the end of polio was within sight.

“It’s thrilling to be nearing the day when no children will be crippled by polio,” he wrote. “We’re often asked why we’re making such a big effort on polio if our priority is to save lives. The answer is, ending polio will save lives — through the magic of zero. When polio is eradicated, the world can dedicate polio funds to improving child health, and the lessons from polio will lead to better immunization systems for other diseases.”

He said he envisions a future in which malaria will be no more and “no one will die from AIDS.”