Pooyah Mohseni's Sold Out Performance in ONE WOMAN at United Solo Earns an Encore

The first time I saw Pooyah Mohseni was in a short play at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre in Times Square. It was a series of 20-minute shorts, and I was directing the show before her’s. If I recall correctly, her play ended with her character coming out carrying a head in a bowling ball bag. I may be less than 100% correct, but the point is she stood out. And so do her performances. Jump forward a few months ahead and I realize that the same lady I am interviewing for her critically acclaimed role in DEATH OF THE PERSIAN PRINCE, by Dewey Moss, is Pooyah (except I didn’t know her name earlier). This time she is playing a role very close to her own experience, a transgender Iranian woman living in New York. The play packed a punch, and so did Pooyah’s performance. The reviews were positive and plentiful. Following the success of the play at the festival, it had a short Off Off Broadway run, and there is still talk about bringing it to Off Broadway. Once you meet Pooyah you don’t forget her. People follow her, follow her activism, and enjoy her work. It’s no shock then that her first performance at the United Solo Festival sold out and a new one is scheduled for tonight (November 13th) at 9PM. The play is ONE WOMAN, by Cecilia Copeland, directed by Joan Kane (member SDC). Here’s Pooyah telling us a little more about One Woman.

Q: Tell us about One Woman. What’s the show about, and how’s it different with you in it?

Pooyah Mohseni: ONE WOMAN is a journey of self exploration, taking a look at our insecurities and how we can achieve self-love, confidence and unity with our sisters and brothers. The original concept was from a particular point of view and when I was asked to join, that point of view widened and in essence became two points of view in one journey. As the piece is about unity under the female umbrella, Cis or Trans, and the collaboration reflected that, when it came to building the show for United Solo: the writer, director and myself as the performer came together and gave birth to a piece that I am personally very proud of.

Q: You had a sold out first performance. That’s a remarkable way to open a solo show. How did that feel and was the most notable moment you remember?

Pooyah Mohseni: It was humbling to have a sold out solo performance at United Solo. If I were to point out one moment that I remember, it was towards the end when I actually looked in everyone's eyes (that I could see) and sang to them, each person, individually and they were on that train with me. It was amazing.

Q: What was the rehearsal process like? Were any updates or changes coming from you, Joan or Cecilia? Tell us how it evolved.

Pooyah Mohseni: Rehearsal was pure development. Tweaks. Enhancements: creating structure for the piece, finding the voices that needed to be heard... adding physicality, and Joan was very instrumental in helping me find that. Cecilia had laid the foundation and we took that and built on that. In essence, I don't feel we changed the piece...with Joan's help, we just allowed it to blossom further and become fuller and expansive. Q: What’s up next for you?

Pooyah Mohseni: This piece inspired me to write my ballad "I'm coming out" and it made me realize that I want to focus on writing a little more, whether it's music, a play or short film. The immediate future though, holds finishing my shoot for "Big Dogs" TV series, in which I'm a recurring guest star, being produced by Choice Films and Theatricals and directed by Tony Glazer. Beyond that, I'm full of gratitude and open to wonderful things and people that are just around the corner.

Pooyah Mohseni can be seen tonight at Theatre Row at the United Solo Festival in ONE WOMAN, by Cecilia Copeland, directed by Joan Kane. Joan is a member of SDC, and Pooyah is performing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.