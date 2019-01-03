Pope Francis Spins Soccer Ball On His Finger And Instantly Becomes A Meme

Pope Francis, famed for his love of the beautiful game, provided Reddit users with perfect “Photoshop Battle” fodder after he was caught on camera spinning a soccer ball on his finger.
A member of the Circus of Cuba placed the twirling ball onto the pontiff’s right index finger during the performers’ visit to the Vatican on Wednesday. It spun for about three seconds before the circus artiste lifted it off.
Redditor BaconBaron101 shared the image to the website’s “Photoshop Battles” thread, where fellow users began posting their own amusing interpretations of the picture: