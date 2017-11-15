Pope Francis' Sweet New White-And-Gold Lamborghini Was Built Just For Him

Pope Francis got a major vehicle upgrade on Wednesday, when luxury car company Lamborghini stopped by the Vatican to drop off the pontiff’s sweet new ride.

Francis, who typically uses Fiats and Fords to get around, was gifted a special-edition Lamborghini Huracan that was painted in the Vatican’s signature colors of white and gold.

The pope blessed the car outside of the Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse where he lives. He also signed the car’s hood.

NBC News / YouTube Pope Francis with his new special-edition Lamborghini Huracan.

But Francis doesn’t have any plans to drive around the streets of the Vatican in his new ride. The pontiff is selling the car with help from auction house Sotheby’s. The Huracan typically sells for around 183,000 euros, or $226,000, according to The Associated Press, but Francis’ special-edition car is expected to bring in much more than its sticker price.

Proceeds from the sale will go to charitable organizations whose missions align with the pope’s own concerns, Catholic news site Crux reports.

One of these groups helps rebuild the homes and churches of Iraqi Christians who have been persecuted by the so-called Islamic State. The pope also hopes to donate to a charity that provides medical aid in Africa and to one that helps migrant women who have become victims of trafficking, the Telegraph reports.

Antoine Antoniol via Getty Images The 2013 Harley Davidson 1 585 cm3 Dyna Super Glide Custom that was donated to Pope Francis is seen on display ahead of Bonham's sale of vintage cars on Feb. 5, 2014.

A Harley Davidson Dyna Glide motorcycle gifted to the pope in 2013 ended up selling for $327,000 at an auction house in Paris. A typical motorcycle of that make is usually worth about $13,000, according to The New York Times. A leather Harley Davidson jacket signed by Francis was auctioned off at the same time for $77,485.

The proceeds from both sales supported a hostel and soup kitchen at Rome’s Termini train station.