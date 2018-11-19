Pope Francis Laments On Day Of The Poor: The Rich Are Winning

Pope Francis warned Sunday in his weekly sermon that calls for help from the poor are growing stronger — yet they continue to be ignored as the wealthy grab more resources that belong to everyone.

“The cry of the poor daily becomes stronger, but heard less, drowned out by the din of the rich few, who grow ever fewer and more rich,” he said, the Vatican reported.

“It is the cry of all those forced to flee their homes and native land for an uncertain future. It is the cry of entire peoples, deprived even of the great natural resources at their disposal ... while the wealthy few feast on what, in justice, belongs to all.”

He said: “Christians cannot stand with arms folded in indifference or with arms outstretched in helplessness,” but must act to help. “Do we have eyes to see, ears to hear, hands outstretched to offer help?” he asked.

The sermon highlighted a mass dedicated to the needy at St. Peter’s Basilica for the second annual World Day of the Poor. Some 6,000 people attended the service.

Afterward the pope dined with 1,500 indigent people for a lunch of lasagna, chicken, mashed potatoes and tiramisu in a Vatican auditorium.

Francis also made doctors and nurses available earlier in the week at St. Peter’s Square to provide free healthcare for hundreds of people.