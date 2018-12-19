Old Photo Of Pope Francis Sends Redditors Into Seventh Heaven

An old photograph of Pope Francis has finally sparked the “Photoshop Battle” it probably always deserved.

The November 2017 image of the pontiff blessing and signing a Lamborghini Huracan went viral again on the website this week.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s likely because the custom-built car, which Lamborghini donated to the pope in November 2017, is returning to auction after its earlier sale in aid of charity fell through.