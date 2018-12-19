WEIRD NEWS
12/19/2018 04:28 am ET

Old Photo Of Pope Francis Sends Redditors Into Seventh Heaven

A “Photoshop Battle” broke out over the 2017 image of the pontiff signing his Lamborghini.
headshot
By Lee Moran

An old photograph of Pope Francis has finally sparked the “Photoshop Battle” it probably always deserved.

The November 2017 image of the pontiff blessing and signing a Lamborghini Huracan went viral again on the website this week.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s likely because the custom-built car, which Lamborghini donated to the pope in November 2017, is returning to auction after its earlier sale in aid of charity fell through.

Redditors reimagined the snap in a multitude of ways. And, of course, President Donald Trump made an appearance

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
One mad night later

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pope Francis Lamborghini Pontiff Lamborghini Hurac%C3%A1n
Old Photo Of Pope Francis Sends Redditors Into Seventh Heaven
CONVERSATIONS