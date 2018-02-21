PARENTING
02/21/2018 04:53 pm ET

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1990s

Shout-out to the Jessicas, Tylers and Amandas out there.

By Caroline Bologna
Niki Mareschal via Getty Images
Michael was the top baby name for boys in the 1990s, according to the Social Security Administration. Jessica was the top name for girls.

Baby name trends are an evolving part of our culture. If you were born in the 90s, odds are that your class was full of Jessicas, Ashleys and Amandas.

The Social Security Administration tracks the trends around baby names and offers lists of the most popular baby names dating back to the 1880s.  

The SSA also puts together lists of the top names for each decade. We decided to take a look at the hottest names of the 1990s. 

Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1990 to 1999.  

Girls

  1. Jessica
  2. Ashley
  3. Emily
  4. Sarah
  5. Samantha
  6. Amanda
  7. Brittany
  8. Elizabeth
  9. Taylor
  10. Megan
  11. Hannah
  12. Kayla
  13. Lauren
  14. Stephanie
  15. Rachel
  16. Jennifer
  17. Nicole
  18. Alexis
  19. Victoria
  20. Amber
  21. Alyssa
  22. Courtney
  23. Rebecca
  24. Danielle
  25. Jasmine
  26. Brianna
  27. Katherine
  28. Alexandra
  29. Madison
  30. Morgan
  31. Melissa
  32. Michelle
  33. Kelsey
  34. Chelsea
  35. Anna
  36. Kimberly
  37. Tiffany
  38. Olivia
  39. Mary
  40. Christina
  41. Allison
  42. Abigail
  43. Sara
  44. Shelby
  45. Heather
  46. Haley
  47. Maria
  48. Kaitlyn
  49. Laura
  50. Erin

Boys

  1. Michael
  2. Christopher
  3. Matthew
  4. Joshua
  5. Jacob
  6. Nicholas
  7. Andrew
  8. Daniel
  9. Tyler
  10. Joseph
  11. Brandon
  12. David
  13. James
  14. Ryan
  15. John
  16. Zachary
  17. Justin
  18. William
  19. Anthony
  20. Robert
  21. Jonathan
  22. Austin
  23. Alexander
  24. Kyle
  25. Kevin
  26. Thomas
  27. Cody
  28. Jordan
  29. Eric
  30. Benjamin
  31. Aaron
  32. Christian
  33. Samuel
  34. Dylan
  35. Steven
  36. Brian
  37. Jose
  38. Timothy
  39. Nathan
  40. Adam
  41. Richard
  42. Patrick
  43. Charles
  44. Sean
  45. Jason
  46. Cameron
  47. Jeremy
  48. Mark
  49. Stephen
  50. Jesse
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Baby Names 1990s
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1990s

CONVERSATIONS