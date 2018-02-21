These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1990s

Baby name trends are an evolving part of our culture. If you were born in the 90s, odds are that your class was full of Jessicas, Ashleys and Amandas.
The Social Security Administration tracks the trends around baby names and offers lists of the most popular baby names dating back to the 1880s.
The SSA also puts together lists of the top names for each decade. We decided to take a look at the hottest names of the 1990s.
Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1990 to 1999.
Girls
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Emily
- Sarah
- Samantha
- Amanda
- Brittany
- Elizabeth
- Taylor
- Megan
- Hannah
- Kayla
- Lauren
- Stephanie
- Rachel
- Jennifer
- Nicole
- Alexis
- Victoria
- Amber
- Alyssa
- Courtney
- Rebecca
- Danielle
- Jasmine
- Brianna
- Katherine
- Alexandra
- Madison
- Morgan
- Melissa
- Michelle
- Kelsey
- Chelsea
- Anna
- Kimberly
- Tiffany
- Olivia
- Mary
- Christina
- Allison
- Abigail
- Sara
- Shelby
- Heather
- Haley
- Maria
- Kaitlyn
- Laura
- Erin
Boys
- Michael
- Christopher
- Matthew
- Joshua
- Jacob
- Nicholas
- Andrew
- Daniel
- Tyler
- Joseph
- Brandon
- David
- James
- Ryan
- John
- Zachary
- Justin
- William
- Anthony
- Robert
- Jonathan
- Austin
- Alexander
- Kyle
- Kevin
- Thomas
- Cody
- Jordan
- Eric
- Benjamin
- Aaron
- Christian
- Samuel
- Dylan
- Steven
- Brian
- Jose
- Timothy
- Nathan
- Adam
- Richard
- Patrick
- Charles
- Sean
- Jason
- Cameron
- Jeremy
- Mark
- Stephen
- Jesse
BEFORE YOU GO