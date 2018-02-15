Popular Skating Duo Pulls Off Historic Move At Winter Olympics

Canadian figure-skating duo Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford went out in style at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The two cleanly landed the first throw quad salchow in Olympic history during the pairs free skate figure skating, NBC Sports reported.

The difficult maneuver enabled the two-time world champions to earn bronze as they presumably finished their Olympic careers.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford pull off the FIRST EVER (clean) throw quad salchow at an #OlympicGames.#Olympics #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/WF1WKDVYqt — Drew (@Nmyexperience) February 15, 2018

Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany took gold with a record 159.31 points in the pairs free skate, and Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China won silver.

Duhamel and Radford previously helped Canada win gold in the team event and took silver as part of the team competition at the Sochi Games.