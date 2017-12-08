Porn Star August Ames Found Dead

Behind the scenes, Ames reportedly struggled with bipolar depression and multiple personality disorder ― problems she discussed three months ago in a podcast with porn director Holly Randall.

“Some days I’ll be fine and if I’m not doing anything, I’ll get these awful flashbacks of my childhood and I get very depressed and I can’t get out of bed and cancel my scenes for like a week or two,” Ames said.

Ames’ death came two days after she sparked an uproar on Twitter with a tweet about why she doesn’t like to work with male performers who also do gay porn.