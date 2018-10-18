YouTube’s outage on Tuesday may have spelled disaster for people wanting to watch cute videos of cats, but Pornhub certainly wasn’t complaining.

The site received an unexpected surge in visits during the outage, reaching 21 percent above its daily average at 10 p.m. EST.

Pornhub’s explanation?

“When you can’t tube, you fap instead!”

Searches on the site for autonomous sensory meridian response (‘ASMR’) dramatically increased while YouTube was down, soaring 21 percent. Other terms likely to appear on both streaming sites ― including “wwe,” “bowsette,” “fortnite,” “minecraft,” “game,” “pokemon,” “celebrity,” “twitch,” “overwatch” and “halloween” ― saw even more hits.

YouTube may be down, but pornhub is still up — SH (@AKHidden) October 17, 2018

The end of YouTube is upon us! And the rise of @Pornhub begins! — Charlie K (@UGGsquad) October 17, 2018

Do we have music on pornhub too? 😍 — JustHereForFun (@Em_Lotz) October 17, 2018

YouTube is down.

To PornHub!



Because it's either cookie decorating or fucking. There is no in between. — 👻 Bela Lughostie 👻 (@MissBellaBlitz) October 17, 2018