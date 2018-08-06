Portland Probing Police Action Against Anti-Fascist Protesters At Far-Right Rally

Portland’s police chief has ordered a review of her officers’ behavior at a far-right rally Saturday after police were accused of a bloody, heavy-heavy crackdown against anti-fascist protesters.

Police chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement that she learned Sunday of “allegations of injury as a result of law enforcement action” at the Oregon rally, adding: “I take all force applications by members seriously.”

Outlaw said she has directed Portland’s Professional Standards Division to “determine if force was used and if so, was within our policy and training guidelines.”