Post Malone Surprised That Fans Can Recognize Him With A Hat And Glasses On

"This is literally like when Count Olaf puts a disguise on and everyone still knows it's him," one Twitter user pointed out.
Rapper Post Malone recently went “undercover” as a record store employee in a stunt to promote his new partnership with the online fundraising platform Omaze

There was only one problem: The “disguise” consisted of just a cap and a pair of reading glasses. It’s almost like the creators took their cue from “The Princess Diaries,” “She’s All That” and “Miss Congeniality” (plus countless other films), and thought that a pair of specs could make someone invisible. 

Spoiler alert: They definitely don’t.

While the disguise was certainly questionable, the stunt was for a good cause. Omaze is offering the opportunity for one person to win a new Bentley convertible and drive around Los Angeles with the rapper in an effort to raise money for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit which provides scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.  

