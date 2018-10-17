Post Malone Surprised That Fans Can Recognize Him With A Hat And Glasses On

Rapper Post Malone recently went “undercover” as a record store employee in a stunt to promote his new partnership with the online fundraising platform Omaze.

There was only one problem: The “disguise” consisted of just a cap and a pair of reading glasses. It’s almost like the creators took their cue from “The Princess Diaries,” “She’s All That” and “Miss Congeniality” (plus countless other films), and thought that a pair of specs could make someone invisible.

Spoiler alert: They definitely don’t.

This is literally like when Count Olaf puts a disguise on and everyone still knows it's him. Who wouldn't realize that was Post Malone??? 😂 https://t.co/EjH6Xwhr1C — Matt Michaels (@msquared517) October 16, 2018

ur gonna put glasses and a hat on post malone and call it "undercover"? pic.twitter.com/NGpK8daE9n — ᵇⁱᵍ ᵍⁱᵃⁿᵗ ᵗᵃˡˡ ᵐᵃⁿ (@ayoungboi) October 16, 2018

How tf do u not realize it’s post Malone? — TIME IS THE ONLY LUXURY (@camerongrey) October 16, 2018

Im sorry but who ever thought of this needs firing this is like sending ronald mcDonald into undercover boss

⚡️ “Post Malone goes 'undercover' in a record store prank”https://t.co/L6tCPgK4XE — Evolved King (@KingEvolvable) October 16, 2018