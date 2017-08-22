Postpartum Nurses Are In Dire Need Of Info About Pregnancy-Related Deaths

In the hours and days after giving birth, mothers can be exhausted, emotionally drained, sleep-deprived and still feeling the effects of strong painkillers. Yet it’s during this brief window of time, before they leave the hospital with their baby, that they’re expected to learn how to care for a newborn, care for themselves and watch for the signs of a serious postpartum complication.

And when a woman returns home, her baby has daily and weekly check-ups with a pediatrician in the first few months of life, but she may have only one check-up with her OB-GYN six weeks after the baby’s birth.

In the U.S., mom’s postpartum health is an afterthought, and it shows in the country’s rising maternal mortality rates. The United States has a higher rate of pregnancy-related deaths ― most occurring after birth ― than any other developed nation.

While the reasons for this are complex and myriad, a recent survey of postpartum nurses sheds light on at least one possible factor contributing to maternal deaths: Health care providers who are usually the last ones to treat a woman before she’s discharged from the hospital don’t know as much as they should about pregnancy-related deaths.

Survey Reveals Causes For Concern

Organizations like the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses say that postpartum nurses could play a crucial role in helping women learn the signs of a post-birth complication, and thus in reducing maternal mortality.

But the recent study, published in the American Journal of Maternal/Child Nursing, reveals that the majority of 372 nurses surveyed did not know the current rate of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. or that most of these deaths occur after women give birth.