Power of Pink Spending: Gifts Benefiting BCA

Oh, I love this time of year.

My 7-year-old son came home yesterday and said that for a school project he needs to dress a pumpkin. DRESS A PUMPKIN? Yes, to look like a literary character for a book report.

A radio announcer joked that her blood type was pumpkin spice and I almost spilled my coffee from laughing.

The kids are putting the final touches on their costumes for the fall festival at school tomorrow, and one child is vacillating on his choice (of course!).

I love it all.

For October signifies another important time, the cause of Breast Cancer Awareness, and in addition to wearing pink and donning the pink ribbon, it’s a great time to consider directing our purchasing power towards fall and holiday gifts that put their proceeds where it can truly make a difference.

As I sit here contemplating the pumpkin yet to dress and the costume that needs finishing and whether I have spicy pumpkin blood too, I fondly think of those lost to breast cancer, those fighting the fight, previvors, survivors and those who support them.

Let’s power up this pink light.

Mad Hippie Advanced Skin Care’s approach to serums, face oils, eye creams and more is to give a boost to anti-aging products the all-natural way. Loads of accolades and a cult following later, it seems to be working! Here’s another boost: they’ll donate one dollar from every online sale for the month of October to breast cancer research.

$15.99-$34.99, madhippie.com

Just in time to enjoy this gorgeous, fall weather, it’s time to get moving outside. Proceeds from the sales of these catchy, athletic separates during the month of October will benefit the initiative Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Global.

Maeve Reversible Sports Bra in Pink, $29.95, fabletics.com

Esther High-Waisted Legging in Deep Sea Pretty Punk, $54.95, fabletics.com

Freshen up your fall makeup at a discount with these pretty BCA campaign offerings from Stila Cosmetics with proceeds benefiting Foundation for Living Beauty, an organization that provides support to women living with cancer. At checkout, apply the code “BCA” to receive 40% off these select products!

Color Balm Lipstick, $10.00, stilacosmetics.com

Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow, 20 shades, $32, stilacosmetics.com

Convertible Color, two-in-one lipstick blush, $15, stilacosmetics.com

During October, Pevonia natural skincare is donating 3% of proceeds of their online sales to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Below, their signature RS2 skincare line in its newly redesigned with beautiful pink packaging that features French Rose, Licorice and Green Tea Extracts to reduce redness, smooth and calm the skin while boosting anti-oxidants. And it also helps with that little bit of redness I get between my brows during winter!

From $28.50; pevonia.com

Berricle New York has an affordable Breast Cancer Awareness Collection that offers lots of sparkle, where 10% of an item’s sale will be donated to breastcancer.org.

Sterling Silver Pink CZ Eternity Ring, $49.90, berricle.com

Sterling Silver CZ Ribbon Fish Hook Dangle Earrings, $32.90, berricle.com

Make your stressed and dry tresses moisture rich with Alba Botanica’s new line of moisture hair therapy featuring marula oil and you’ll be helping support finding a cure at the same time. The brand is a lead sponsor of The Pink Agenda, so any purchase of their products is spreading awareness and raising funds in support of a cure for breast cancer all year long.

$8.99 - $10.75, Hawaiian Miracle Moisture Therapy; available at Whole Foods