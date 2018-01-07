$559 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New Hampshire Convenience Store

The winning numbers for Saturday’s estimated $570-million Powerball jackpot, the fifth-largest grand prize in the game’s history, were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and Powerball 26. And one very lucky ticket purchased in New Hampshire matched all six.

The winning ticket, worth about $559 million, was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, a lottery official told CNNMoney. The store describes itself as a lottery retailer, tobacco store and grocery store on Facebook.

Winning tickets worth $1 million each were reportedly also sold in Connecticut, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

The New Hampshire ticket holder has yet to come forward publicly.

If the winner chooses to receive their bounty as a lump-sum cash payment, they’ll receive more than $350 million before taxes.

The big Powerball win comes a day after a winning Mega Millions ticket, worth about $450 million, was sold at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida.