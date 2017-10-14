Powerful partnership brings life-saving lessons, with help from Muppets

The tragic irony of life as a child refugee is that you often flee from one danger to another. Syrian children who arrive safely in Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq may be safe from bombs and bullets, but soon face other threats to their health, safety, and well-being.

Worldwide, pneumonia and diarrhea are the leading causes of death in children under the age of five – and for a refugee child who lacks access to clean water, preventable illnesses can cause needless suffering or worse. But we know that many illnesses are just that – preventable. And for vulnerable refugee children who have had their lives upended, empowering them with essential sanitation and hygiene knowledge and behaviors can be life-saving.

Harnessing the power of our two organizations – Sesame Workshop as the largest informal educator of children in the world, and World Vision as the leading non-governmental provider of clean drinking water in the developing world – we’re bringing meaningful sanitation and hygiene education to young refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, and the Kurdish Region of Iraq through our WASH UP! partnership. Featuring a vibrant 6-year-old Muppet named Raya and her friend Elmo, the initiative uses the power of Muppets to teach children, model behaviors for them, and give them the language to talk about taboo topics like toilet use.

In many Syrian refugee settings, children and families have to grapple with unfamiliar WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) challenges ranging from water shortages to shared sanitation facilities to inadequate hygiene resources. Effective health education has the potential to support children in their new reality, encouraging positive practices with established links to disease prevention outcomes.

World Vision Children say they love Raya and Elmo and that they learn a lot from them about proper hygiene and sanitation.

Initial results from our WASH UP! pilot in Lebanon show observable changes in children’s WASH-related behaviors, and children were able to recall key lessons, like staying away from garbage and drinking safe water. Not only are we teaching critical health lessons, we’re also incorporating social-emotional objectives like coping with big feelings, building resilience, and mutual respect and understanding – lessons that every child needs to grow up happy and healthy. Enthusiastic feedback from children and program facilitators at World Vision’s Psycho-Social Support Centers suggests that these efforts are educationally promising and engaging; children show up early on days when the WASH UP! program is offered.

As our partnership has developed and grown, we’ve learned a few things:

Fun is ‘sticky’. Couching hygiene and sanitation behavior-change messages within games and colorful activities makes the messages stick. Children pay more attention and have greater content recall. And there’s something magical about Muppets – when children learn something from their new friends Raya and Elmo, they’re more likely to take their messages about healthy habits to heart. Emotional drivers are powerful motivators and can have a lasting impact on a person’s behavior and the development of good habits.

We treat children as valued partners. Children who participate in WASH UP! are not just victims or beneficiaries—they’re partners. Our program aims to empower them to be change agents and leaders in their families, promoting positive behaviors that benefit everyone around them.

We focus on the simple habits with the greatest impact. Handwashing, wearing shoes or sandals to the latrine, avoiding places where bacteria breed—with the right infrastructure in place, children have the decision-making power to practice each of these simple actions, and these simple actions can have measurable impact on child health outcomes. The Global Handwashing Partnership has described promoting proper hygiene as a pillar of international development and health—an easy, effective, and affordable “do-it-yourself vaccine” that prevents infections and saves lives. When it comes to behavior change, the simplest interventions can be the best.

The right partnership goes a long way. Infrastructure development and behavior-change programs are complementary, and neither can achieve meaningful, lasting impact on its own. By leveraging Sesame Workshop’s research-demonstrated experience in WASH education alongside World Vision’s global commitment to community relationships and improved infrastructure provision, the WASH UP! initiative has the potential to reach and positively impact millions of children, caregivers, and educators around the world. Indeed, since our partnership began in 2015, we’ve reached over 50,000 children in Zambia alone, and we’re expanding our partnership to 10 more countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Central America.

Dr. Greg Allgood is Vice President of Water, World Vision