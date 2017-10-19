HUFFPOST FINDS
10/19/2017 03:28 pm ET

26 Practical Kitchen Finds On Amazon Under $20

Make your life easier.

By Brittany Nims
Alex Potemkin via Getty Images

Kitchens are easily one of the most cluttered rooms in the home. There are odd-shaped pots and pans to make space for, pantry goods and cleaning items to store away, and everyday essentials that are never within reach. Figuring out clever space-saving hacks can be costly and time consuming, but it doesn’t have to be.

There are cheap ways to give your kitchen more storage space, and they start with Amazon. We’ve pulled together practical kitchen gadgets, accessories, space-savers and other essentials on Amazon for under $20 that’ll make your life easier.

Check out our 26 favorite finds below

  • 1 These adhesive towel hooks
    Amazon
    Looking for an easy way to store towels within reach, without drilling into your backspace or draping it over the cabinet handle? These adhesive towel hooks are a renter-friendly solution
  • 2 This over-the-sink roll-up drying rack
    Amazon
    If you're looking for a quick way to keep drying dishes off your valuable counter space, opt for this over-the-sink drying rack. It rolls up easily so it doesn't take up much space when not in use. 
  • 3 A over-the-sink dish rack
    Amazon
    No counter space? No problem. This over-the-sink dish rack allows you to wash and dry your dishes all within the same space. 
  • 4 This wall mount bag dispenser
    Amazon
    Ditch your system of stuffing all of your loose plastic bags into one mother bag. This dispenser is the solution. 
  • 5 Silicone food storage bags
    Amazon
    If you're tired of buying endless boxes of plastic storage bags for leftovers and lunches, these silicone bags are a godsend. They're lock-tight, so they can store fruits, veggies, meats and even liquids, and their reusable design means they're better for your wallet, too. 
  • 6 These silicone food savers
    Amazon
    Ever found yourself using half of a fruit or veggie, only to have it go old in a day? These food savers are the solution to keeping half-used fruits and veggies fresh for longer. 
  • 7 This dish-drying mat
    Amazon
    Keep it under your dish-drying rack to absorb drips.
  • 8 This under-shelf basket organizer
    Amazon
    Use it to store easy-to-lose essentials. 
  • 9 Stemware holder
    Amazon
    Utilize the empty space between your cabinet and counter with this stemware holder
  • 10 A magnetic knife strip
    Amazon
    Don't have space for a knife block? Clean out your cutlery drawer with this magnetic knife strip to keep all of your essential cutlery within reach. 
  • 11 This suction kitchen sponge holder
    Amazon
    Keep your sponges clean and within reach by using this suctioned holder on the side of your sink. 
  • 12 A kitchen wall rail with 10 large S hooks
    Amazon
    Get your cookware out of valuable storage cabinets and onto unused wall space with this kitchen rail with S hooks
  • 13 This hanging over-the-door pantry organizer
    Amazon
    Who says over-the-door organizers are only for closets? Take the genius design of hanging organizers and bring them to your pantry to store dry goods, spices, k-cup coffee pods, condiments and more. 
  • 14 A turntable
    Amazon
    Use in pantries for dry goods, canned food or spices, and under cabinets for cosmetics, bathroom essentials and cleaning products. 
  • 15 This expandable kitchen counter storage
    Amazon
    Gain extra counter space in cramped kitchens by going vertical with this expandable countertop storage unit. 
  • 16 This can organizing rack
    Amazon
    Keep all of your canned goods neatly organized and easily within reach, rather than a stacked mess that could topple over any minute. 
  • 17 This cabinet door organizer
    Amazon
    Store cutting boards, bakeware, storage bags and food wrap. 
  • 18 These silicone sponges
    Amazon
    Believe us, you should ditch your foam sponges for these reusable ones. They don't breed bacteria like cloth ones, they're easy to clean, and they can be used as pot holders, rubber grippers, and even vegetable brushes. 
  • 19 A new stainless steel kitchen knife
    Amazon
    You can never have too many sharp, ready-to-use kitchen knives.
  • 20 New kitchen scissors
    Amazon
    Trust us, your kitchen scissors probably need replacing
  • 21 This pan organizer rack
    Amazon
    Stand it up, set it on its side, or mount it to the wall. However you use it, it'll save you a ton of storage space. 
  • 22 This multipurpose food chopper
    Amazon
    It chops, blends, grates, slices, purees and more
  • 23 This silicone baking mat
    Amazon
    No need for oil, cooking spray or parchment paper with these reusable mats
  • 24 This stainless steel vegetable peeler with cleaning brush
    Amazon
    Two gadgets in one compact design
  • 25 This 42-piece Rubbermaid food storage set
    Amazon
    Replace those lid-less containers and mismatched storage containers for this incredibly affordable set. Plus, it's microwave and dishwasher safe. 
  • 26 This 3-in-1 avocado tool
    Amazon
    Split, pit and slice avocados all with this one tool

