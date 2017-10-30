Practicing

As a man in his last breath
drops all he is carrying
each breath is a little death
that can set us free.
A Question to Walk With: Describe an entanglement you are struggling with and try to drop it all and just breath. Do this several times and note what the moment of drop feels like.
This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting, 2016 Nautilus Award Winner.
