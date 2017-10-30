Practicing

As a man in his last breath

drops all he is carrying

each breath is a little death

that can set us free.

A Question to Walk With: Describe an entanglement you are struggling with and try to drop it all and just breath. Do this several times and note what the moment of drop feels like.

