Prayers for Celebrities

When Dylann Roof entered the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, when he entered this shrine to God and this sanctuary of salvation, whose former congregants include runaway slaves and those too weak to run too far, but too proud to stand pat, whose history is inseparable from the souls of black folk, whose altar, pews and communion rail are a testament to the faith – and the courage – of some of our most authentic Americans, when this white supremacist entered this monument to the Lord and this living memorial to the least among us, when he profaned the blood of Christ with the blood of innocents — when he murdered 9 African Americans, did celebrities take to Twitter to mock the members of this church?

Did they ridicule the survivors and the victims’ families, when these individuals forgave Roof?

Why, then, is Hollywood so openly merciless toward members of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman killed 26 people, including the 14-year-old daughter of the church pastor?

What explains their silence concerning one group of Christians and their contempt for another?

Perhaps these critics, most of them atheists, are partisans of the Palmetto State and enemies of the Lone Star State.

Perhaps these keyboard theologians, perhaps these biblical literalists who read the Bible as strict constructionists and interpret the Constitution as literary deconstructionists, perhaps these celebrities are closet Methodists who hate Southern Baptists.

Help me, please, as I am at a loss to explain the difference between the massacre in South Carolina and the mass murder in Texas.

Is this schism concurrent with the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, representing a divide more serious than we know and more deadly than we imagine?

You will pardon me, I hope, for asking these questions, as this matter is not clear to me. For I struggle to reconcile these issues of reverence versus revulsion, in terms of celebrities’ comments about these things.

Perhaps you, dear reader, can unlock this mystery; because I wonder – I wonder, indeed – about the reason behind these responses.

If only things were simpler.