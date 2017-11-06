Preet Bharara: Paul Manafort May Flip To Avoid A Harsh Sentence

Former U.S Attorney Preet Bharara said he believes one-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort may “flip” and provide damaging information on other political associates in exchange for a favorable plea deal.

During an interview on CNN Sunday, Bharara said he had no idea what evidence special counsel Robert Mueller had to back up charges of money laundering, tax evasion and conspiracy, but if convicted, Manafort would spend serious time behind bars.

“They’re pretty straight-forward charges that you can prove without many witnesses. It’s not a lifetime in prison but it’s a substantial prison sentence and I expect that Paul Manafort and his lawyers are talking about the idea of cooperating.”

As for George Papadopoulos, Bharara told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser had “almost certainly” flipped. Papadopoulos is likely “cooperating with the government to provide substantial assistance with respect to someone else higher up in the food chain,” Bharara said.