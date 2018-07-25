Pregnant Dolphin Shot And Killed In Mississippi

The federal government is looking for information on who shot and killed a pregnant dolphin in Mississippi earlier this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the dolphin was found dead on a beach in Waveland, Miss., in April. A necropsy revealed that it had died of a gunshot wound, with a bullet found in its lung. The unborn calf also died.

The agency said wildlife organizations Lightkeepers, The Humane Society of the United States, CetLaw, Ocean Experience, the Animal Welfare Institute and Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder are offering a combined reward of $11,500 for information leading to an identification and/or prosecution.

NOAA This bullet was found inside the dolphin's lung.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964 or the Slidell, LA, Enforcement Field Office at 985-643-6232.

While tips can be left anonymously, anyone hoping to claim the reward needs to provide contact information.

NOAA said dolphins are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, and that whoever killed it could face up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in prison for each violation.

The agency also said there has been an increase in violence against dolphins in the Northern Gulf region in recent years. Since 2002, at least 24 have been found dead of injuries from guns, arrows or being impaled.

NOAA is urging people not to feed dolphins, which then learn to approach people and boats in search of food.