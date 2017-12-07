Pregnant Mother Of Twins Vanishes While Running Errands In New York

Authorities in New York City are searching for a pregnant mother of two who disappeared during a trip to the bank earlier this week.

Amarit Kaur was last seen leaving her Jamaica, Queens, home at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The 34-year-old mother of 7-year-old twins was heading to Chase Bank in the Richmond Hill neighborhood, which is located approximately one mile from her home.

Kaur, who is six weeks pregnant, was reported missing when she failed to return home. The New York Police Department located Kaur’s vehicle in a parking lot near Chase Bank. Her cellphone was inside the vehicle, police said.

PLEASE RT: NYPD needs the public's help locating 34-year-old Amarit Kaur, a mother of 7-year-old twins, and she is six weeks pregnant, she was last seen Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/aeJtcV8WLX — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 7, 2017

Detectives have since obtained video footage that shows Kaur exiting the bank alone. What happened to her after that is unknown. Searches of the area failed to turn up additional leads, police said.

Kaur is described as an Asian female with black hair and black eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and yellow pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.