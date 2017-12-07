CRIME
12/07/2017 03:39 pm ET

Pregnant Mother Of Twins Vanishes While Running Errands In New York

Her vehicle and cellphone have been found, but there's no sign of her, the police said.
By David Lohr

Authorities in New York City are searching for a pregnant mother of two who disappeared during a trip to the bank earlier this week.

Amarit Kaur was last seen leaving her Jamaica, Queens, home at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The 34-year-old mother of 7-year-old twins was heading to Chase Bank in the Richmond Hill neighborhood, which is located approximately one mile from her home.

Kaur, who is six weeks pregnant, was reported missing when she failed to return home. The New York Police Department located Kaur’s vehicle in a parking lot near Chase Bank. Her cellphone was inside the vehicle, police said.

Detectives have since obtained video footage that shows Kaur exiting the bank alone. What happened to her after that is unknown. Searches of the area failed to turn up additional leads, police said.

Kaur is described as an Asian female with black hair and black eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and yellow pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

Send David Lohr an email or follow him on Facebook and Twitter

David Lohr
Senior Crime Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News New York City New York Nypd Missing Persons
Pregnant Mother Of Twins Vanishes While Running Errands In New York
CONVERSATIONS