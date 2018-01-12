It’s officially 2018, and that means new year, new music. Gearing up for a strong year of releases, Quality Goods Records is making waves early with a new single from Awoltalk and Ian Munro entitled “Lost In U.” Neither artist is a stranger to heavy hitting trap bangers, and “Lost In U” certainly follows suit. Awoltalk has reworked a number of prominent artists’ tracks, most recently a grooving remix of Party Favor’s “Caskets” that showcased his ability to shift and twist established hits in new and inventive ways. Meanwhile, Ian Munro has demonstrated an incredible ability to chop and manipulate sound to some extremely intriguing ends. His sound design and glitchy nature work brilliantly in conjunction with the talent of his collaborators.

“Lost In U” starts out slow and steady; oscillating synths pan through the background as the track establishes its introduction. Before long, an intensely modulated vocal track takes the front seat while a soft beat slinks through the backdrop: “You and I forever.” Accompanied by just a simple kick and soft snare roll, the vocals begin to loop, the beat builds, and the intensity increases before the first drop. It’s here that the sound design and juxtaposition of bass and melody begin to truly shine. The chopped and mangled high-end pairs brilliantly with the thundering bassline that marches through the low-end.

When the intensity drops away a mellow groove walks us through the break, we’re brought full circle back to the introduction’s refrain of: “you and I forever.” By the second drop, the track has reached full momentum; mechanical synths and machine-gun-hihats rumble together for one last climax. As suddenly as it broke through, the beat drops back to minimalism as a final reprise of the vocal line ushers in the closing moments of glitchy bliss.

At face value, “Lost In U” Is a trap banger from start to finish, kicking off 2018 in style. Peel back the layers, however, and you’ll see a nuanced production that has moments of intense balance between high-end grunge and low end complexity. Awoltalk and Ian Munro flex their respective muscles with this release, and I’m excited to see how things advance for both producers. Check out the track below, and keep your eyes peeled for more from these guys in 2018.