Premiere: Third Son Shares Homage To Germany "Hamburg" Before His EP Release

Are you the third son? Or where did the name come from? I am the third son. This is also my third project. How long was the process to put together your EP? I started with about 7 or 8 tracks and whittled it down from there. It was important to me that I mixed and mastered this project myself, so towards the end of the process a lot of time was spent listening on different systems at different times of day. How did you discover dance music? I became obsessed with Amon Tobin's soundtracks in my teenage years. Around a similar time I discovered labels like R&S, and Radiohead’s Kid A. It wasn’t until I started going to clubs later on that I came across house and then techno. What were your early experiences in the electronic scene in the UK ? I used to run an event in a pub basement with some friends from university. Pretty soon after I began making music to play at the events. I haven’t stopped producing since.

Why did you start producing? I was in bands for years. When I discovered Fruity Loops and that I could control every parameter myself I was hooked. Control freak. “Pieces of Me” seems like a personal title. Why did you choose this? It’s really a showcase of what I’m about. There will be several parts in the series, and I’m hoping it’ll give listeners a better understanding of what makes me tick. What was the inspiration specifically for the track Hamburg? This one’s an homage to my time in Hamburg, and Germany in general. I play here more than any other country in the world and it’s where I’ve had some of my best experiences as a DJ. I wanted to make something that I could play again and again in this territory and rely on it to work, and it does. Do you face any challenges as an artist? During the creative process, or when trying to execute and share your vision with a larger audience?There is an element of pressure when it comes to conveying my vision to audiences. The challenge comes with the divergence of expectations amongst varying groups. It's important to preserve integrity with my own creative pathway. Do you have any routines you do to conquer roadblock in the studio? More coffee. What’s the last book that you read? Bertrand Russel - The Problems of Philosophy. Not a bedtime read. If you weren’t a musician, what would you do? Well I studied Chemistry at university. Maybe I’d be synthesizing drugs instead. Is there a track by another artists that you have really enjoyed this Fall? I really like what Gardens of God is doing of late. Darlyn Vlys’”'Anxiety” is fire, this one’s coming out on my label before the end of the year. What can we expect from part two of “Pieces of Me”? Something a bit…different.