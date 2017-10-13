Prepare to Stan for This Gay Up-and-Coming Rapper

Big Momma's new single "Redrum" cover

I can’t tell what I like more about Big Momma — his dark aesthetic, venomous flow, or the message behind his hard-hitting lyrics. Though, one thing is certainly clear: we can’t get enough of Big Momma.

If you’re unfamiliar with Big Momma, don’t fret, I’ve got you covered!

Big Momma is a Florida based entertainer who turned his dark past into his personal wardrobe style. At a young age he suffered through homophobia, sexual abuse, and degradation from his peers. He turned his frustrations with the world into a rap career, where he can be heard ripping apart a bewitching Hip Hop beat with his ferocious flow. Stream some of his music below:

Today, on Friday the 13th, Big Momma is releasing a new single, “Redrum.” You can stream it first here:

I had the joyous opportunity of speaking to the up-and-coming rapper, and he had a powerful message for everyone. Check out our interview below:

Arkee: You are — in my opinion — extremely underrated. Tell us about you and your music. What message are you sending us through your music?

Big Momma: I am the voice of the voiceless, those who are afraid to express themselves for any reason, rather it’s because of insecurities, disabilities, or beliefs that has been forced down their throats. I am here to inspire people to be who you are and love the skin you’re in no matter the circumstance.

Arkee: What exactly makes you the voice? How were you once the voiceless? What broke that silence?

Big Momma: I was a victim of molestation. It haunted me all my life, all the way up until my early twenties. It was one of those things where i didn’t understand it and I thought if I forgot about it that maybe things would be better. I was wrong as hell. On my previous project ‘The Plague’ I decided to face my demons and I wrote a song called ‘Sodomy’ this song means so much to me because I finally came out and spoke about being molested with high hopes that it reaches and of my fans and to assure them that they’re not alone and you can overcome it.

Arkee: Your rapping saved you, didn't it? Before you were a rapper, how did you cope with the abuse?

Big Momma: My rapping definitely saved me from a lot. I isolated myself from everything. But before the music, graphic design was my passion; graphic design was my escape from the real world so to speak. And of course, I had a praying grandmother who I’m sure has prayed for me a lot. I’m sure that her prayers helped me, too.

Arkee: When I hear your rapping, I don't hear the typical "cars, money, sex" vibe. I hear a guy channeling his emotion into art. Your lyrics can be smooth and upbeat, and then you're cleaving our wigs in half with your rough, ravenous flow. What's up with that?

Big Momma: I’m a chameleon baby! Haha, no seriously... I am very passionate. I’m big on catering to all of my audience. The worst thing an artist can do is pigeon hole themselves. I speak from experience, and there are some days I feel ferocious. Other days I feel sexual. Some days I feel like a victim. All of these feelings are embodied in my music. I think that’s what inspires my flow.

Arkee: Let’s talk about you for a minute. What’s your gender identity and sexuality?

Big Momma: I’m a cis-gay male.

Arkee: Hip Hop is very homophobic... How will you deal with this?

Big Momma: What’s for me is for me... My talent alone can and will change the stigmas surrounding gay male rappers.

Arkee: What do you want the readers to know about you, Big Momma?