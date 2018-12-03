U.S. NEWS
12/03/2018 01:44 pm ET

Preschoolers Served Pine-Sol Instead Of Apple Juice In Snack Mix-Up

Three children reportedly took sips of the cleaning product but did not show any signs of illness.
By Nina Golgowski

Three children were mistakenly served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice at a preschool in Hawaii, according to local reports.

The children, ages 4- and 5-years-old, reportedly took small sips of the cleaning liquid in the Honolulu classroom on Thursday but afterward did not show any signs of trauma or sickness, KHON reported.

The grave mixup occurred during snack time when an assistant took the labeled bottle off of a cleaning cart in the kitchen while preparing snacks. A teacher smelled the yellow liquid and stopped the children from consuming it, according to a state Health Department report.

The three children who took the sips at Kilohana United Methodist Church Preschool were evaluated by EMS officials. Their parents were notified as well.

KHON reported that the assistant no longer works at the preschool.

Consuming Pine-Sol, which contains chemicals including toluene, can be dangerous and even fatal.

In a letter home, the school said it will be re-evaluating its procedures for servings snacks and refreshments to prevent any mistake from happening again. The preschool’s staff is also to undergo mandatory training.

