The Latest Photos As President George H.W. Bush Lies In State

Ceremonies are underway to honor the 41st president, who served from 1989 to 1993. Early on Monday, Bush’s casket was flown from Houston to Washington, D.C., where his body will lie in state until Wednesday.

On Wednesday a memorial service for friends and family members will be held at Washington National Cathedral. The commemorations conclude on Thursday, when the casket will be flown back to Houston for a service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church and buried at his presidential library in College Station. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Barbara Bush, who died in April of this year.