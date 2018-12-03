POLITICS
The Latest Photos As President George H.W. Bush Lies In State

The former president will remain at the U.S. Capitol until Wednesday.
The casket bearing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush arrives at the U.S. Capitol as former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and other family members look on.

Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

Ceremonies are underway to honor the 41st president, who served from 1989 to 1993. Early on Monday, Bush’s casket was flown from Houston to Washington, D.C., where his body will lie in state until Wednesday. 

On Wednesday a memorial service for friends and family members will be held at Washington National Cathedral. The commemorations conclude on Thursday, when the casket will be flown back to Houston for a service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church and buried at his presidential library in College Station. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Barbara Bush, who died in April of this year.

See the latest photos as President George H.W. Bush is laid to rest below. 

    A military honor guard and mourners surround the casket of former President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington.
    Bush's flag-draped casket lies in state inside the Capitol Rotunda.
    The casket bearing his remains is carried into the Capitol Rotunda.
    A military honor guard carries Bush's casket into the Capitol.
    Former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush and other family members watch as a military honor guard carries George H.W. Bush's casket into the Capitol.
    The casket bearing Bush's remains arrives at the Capitol.
    A military honor guard with Bush's casket inside the Capitol.
    (Foreground, from left) Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and Samuel Alito await the arrival of Bush's casket inside the Capitol Rotunda.
    A military honor guard in Houston takes the former president's remains to Special Air Mission 41 to be flown to Washington, D.C., Dec. 3, 2018.
    George W. and Laura Bush head up the stairs to the plane after the casket was placed on board at Ellington Field in Houston.
    George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, a Labrador retriever.
    People watch the departure ceremony in Houston.
