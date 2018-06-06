Perhaps even more impressive was the tableware at the state dinner.

“When we were served at the state dinner ― you know how we [at the White House] have chargers and they’re gold, so you sit down, and everything is gold,” Michelle said at an event in February, according to People. “The plate that I thought was the charger, that was the plate. They put food on the gold charger because that was their plate. I said, ‘You win. You win on the plates. You got us beat.’ Their rose garden? Much bigger.”

But they still don’t have better food than the White House, according to the former first lady. Perhaps it’ll be better the next time the Obamas stop by London to meet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s newest son, Prince Louis.